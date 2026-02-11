Raashii Khanna on her style: I want my fashion to represent who I am

Raashii Khanna has made a name for herself in the South industry and in the recent years, she has made her presence felt in Hindi cinema with projects like Farzi, The Sabarmati Report, Yodha and 120 Bahadur. But it's not just her acting but also her style statement that sets her apart. Raashii Khanna (Photo: Sarang Gupta) Talking about the evolution of her fashion sense, Raashii Khanna says, “Fashion is an extension of who you are. In your 20s, you're constantly trying to figure out who you are and your style is always influenced by somebody. But eventually, with time, I found my own voice through fashion, which is more comfort over any trend that is being followed. I want my fashion to represent who I am.”

Raashii Khanna (Photo: Sarang Gupta)

The actor insists she believes in making her own mark rather than following what's out there. “I never follow trends. I don't even know what trend is going on today. I always go by what I feel, so my fashion choices are very intentional and close to who I am. If I'm not comfortable and confident in what I'm wearing, then there is no point in experimenting. I'm a little on the elegant side of dressing, then trying something different because that's not who I am, and I want to be who I am,” she says.

Raashii Khanna (Photo: Sarang Gupta)

Having worked in both South and Hindi, Raashii notes a difference in the sense of style in the two regions. She shares, “In the South, they don't experiment too much. People down there are a little simpler and into understated luxury. But you see a lot of experimentation in the North. You see a lot of international and national level designers, they'll try everything, and that doesn't really happen in the South.”

Raashii Khanna (Photo: Sarang Gupta)

But is she more inclined towards traditional wear or modern contemporary outfits? “I demarcate between traditional and Western wear. I don't mind a mix and match, but I feel like if it's Indian, then it should be traditional and if it is modern contemporary, then it should only be that. I don't necessarily mix the two,” she says.

Raashii Khanna (Photo: Sarang Gupta)