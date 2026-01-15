Indian Army Day 2026| Military consultants on Border 2, Ikkis and 120 Bahadur decode their work and impact on war films

This new profession has become more prevalent in recent years and to take a dive into how it functions, on Indian Army Day today, we got a hold of some of the officers who worked behind the scenes in films like Sam Bahadur, Ikkis , 120 Bahadur and the upcoming Border 2 .

The Hindi film industry has long drawn inspiration from stories of the Army and defence forces to showcase the valour and bravery of our heroes through the big screen. While in earlier days drama used to take the forefront, in recent times, these stories seem to be based more in reality, and the reason behind that are the military consultants that are brought onboard films.

What goes into the job? Col Manish Sarin (Retd), who has worked as a consultant on Sam Bahadur, Sarzameen, 120 Bahadur, and the upcoming Subedar believes the growing trend of military consultants is a good thing. Explaining his work process, he shares, “For each scene, I make different tables about each element, be it the weapons, the uniform, the dialogues and everything. You don’t want to compromise on the storytelling but also on the realism. You refer to the historical material for events of the past and for recent events, you speak to people involved on field and do a thorough research.”

Major Sandeep Sangwan (Retd), who consulted on Pippa, Emergency and Border 2, informs that the consultants’ work starts from the scripting stage and they make sure that if they see anything wrong in it as per Army conduct, they rectify it. “There are certain things which are allowed under cinematic liberty but there are some non-negotiables too. On set, you keep an eye out for the finer details, like the uniforms and if the ranks on it are correct,” he shares.

For Brigadier Brijendra Singh (Retd), Ikkis was the first film he consulted on and being from the Poona Regiment and a buddy of Second Lieutenant Arun Khetarpal, he brought in lived-in experience on the film. “Army is evolving, our uniforms, manner of speaking have changed over time, so having someone from that time brings the right perspective. I was happy that Sriram Raghavan decided to portray the actual tanks of that time and I gave my inputs on how to make them as close to how they were. Even I wasn’t able to decipher that they were models,” he says.