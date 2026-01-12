Hema Malini gets candid about bond with Dharmendra’s sons Sunny-Bobby Deol, reveals why she hasn’t watched Ikkis yet

After Dharmendra’s death on November 24, the country as well as the Indian film industry was left devastated. Several fans remembered the He-Man of Bollywood fondly. But there were also many who raised speculations regarding the Deol family and troubles within, without having any facts to rely on. It all began after Dharmendra’s sons Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol held a prayer meet for him. Dharam Paaji’s wife Hema Malini did not attend it, but organised a Gita Paath at her home on the same day. Two weeks later, Hema and her daughters Esha Deol and Ahana Deol hosted a separate prayer meet in Delhi. Netizens had a lot to say about it. But now, Hema has set the record straight herself.

In a chat with Indian Express, Hema Malini opened up about her bond with Dharmendra’s sons Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol, from his first wife Prakash Kaur. Hema shared, “It has always been very nice and cordial. Even today it is very nice. I don’t know why people think something is wrong with us. It is because people want gossip. Why should I answer them? Is it necessary for me to give an explanation? Why should I? It’s my life. My personal life, our personal life. We are absolutely happy and very close to each other. That’s it. I don’t have anything more to say about this. I don’t know what stories people are making up. So sad that people use other’s grief to write a few articles. That is why I don’t answer (such speculation).” When asked if there will be a museum for Dharam Paaji, as rumours claim, Hema replied, “That’s what Sunny is planning. So he will do it. We will consult and do it. He will tell me whatever he does, he tells me.”