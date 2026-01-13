Mumbai, Actor Suniel Shetty considers filmmaker J P Dutta's 1997 war film "Border" one of the most defining experiences of his career and says that had his character not been killed in the film, he would have returned for its upcoming sequel. Suniel Shetty says he would have returned for 'Border 2' had his character survived in original

The 64-year-old actor on Monday evening attended the launch of the song “Jaate Hue Lamhon”, a remake of the song from the original album of the war drama. The track features in "Border 2", which is set to be released in theatres on January 23.

"Border", which was inspired by real events from the 1971 India–Pakistan war, featured Shetty as Captain Bhairon Singh, a battle-hardened Indian Army officer who was martyred towards the end of the film.

“I will never forget this film … When I was offered this character, I was scared as I felt would I be able to play this character because playing a reel life character is easy but essaying a real-life character is very difficult," he told reporters.

"When I got my death sequence, I was very happy. When you die for the country, it feels good. But for the first time I felt that if I was alive in 'Border', then I would have become part of 'Border 2'. I always had this itch to wear the uniform,” Shetty added.

“Border 2”, directed by Anurag Singh, brings back Sunny Deol alongside a host of newcomers, including Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh and Shetty’s son Ahan Shetty.

Shetty said he is indebted to the filmmaker for giving Ahan an opportunity after his debut in the 2021 film “Tadap”.

“It is his second film, and he has been given such a huge responsibility. To get the opportunity to play a naval officer in just his second film and possibly one of the first naval officers depicted on screen in Indian cinema is truly special. I feel blessed."

The actor said people assume his son would automatically get work because he is Suniel Shetty’s son, but pointed out that there was a gap after Ahan's first film.

"There is a lot he has gone through in life. That is why I am so happy he got a 'Border' like film. He could not have asked for a better project than this. I only pray that he has done justice to the role and that the film works for all of us," Shetty said.

Describing the film as “incredibly special”, Ahan grew emotional and expressed gratitude to his parents and co-actors.

“Sunny Sir, he's been such an incredible support system throughout this filming process.. without him this film wouldn't have been made. Varun, he's a gem of a person. I love that guy like an older brother and Diljit, very humble, down to earth, very supportive.

"Everyone has been incredibly supportive of me and very loving and caring throughout this whole journey," he said.

Produced by Bhushan Kumar, J.P. Dutta and Nidhi Dutta, the sequel is presented by Gulshan Kumar and T-Series in association with J.P. Dutta's J.P. Films.

"Border 2" also stars Mona Singh, Sonam Bajwa, Anya Singh and Medha Rana in pivotal roles.

