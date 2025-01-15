Indian Army Day: Border 2 stars Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan pay tributes, share pics with jawans

Border 2 stars Sunny Deol and Varun Dhawan marked the occasion of Indian Army Day on January 15 by paying a heartfelt tributes to the Indian Army's courage, sacrifice, and dedication. The Gadar star spent the day with jawans, taking part in activities, sharing personal moments, and saluting the bravery of the nation's defenders. (Also Read – Sunny Deol recalls big production houses hesitating to work with him, Dharmendra: ‘hum log darte nahin’) Border 2 stars Sunny Deol and Varun Dhawan pay tributes to jawans on Indian Army Day.

Sunny Deol's tribute

Sunny took to Instagram, where he shared several videos and images from his visit. In one video, the actor and the soldiers can be heard chanting "Bharat Mata Ki Jai.”

Other pictures featured Sunny engaging with the soldiers, posing for photos, and even playing arm wrestling with them. In the caption, he wrote, “Then, Now, and Forever Saluting the courage, sacrifice, and unwavering dedication of our heroes. Happy Indian Army Day! #HindustanZindabad #ArmyDay.”

Varun's tribute

Varun took to his Instagram handle on Wednesday and shared a few pictures from the sets of Border 2. He shared a selfie with the jawans, and another picture with him and the jawans posing with a tank. He wrote in the caption, “Honoring the real heroes of India this #ArmyDay. Proud to be with them. #Border2 #prep.”

Border 2, slated for release in January 2026, will feature a star-studded cast, also including Diljit Dosanjh and Ahaan Shetty. Directed by Anurag Singh, the sequel to the iconic Border (1997) will see Sunny reprise his memorable role. Border 2 is expected to continue the legacy of its predecessor, which depicted the 1971 India-Pakistan war.

In addition to Border 2, Sunny Deol is also set to make a powerful return to the big screen with Jaat, an action-packed thriller set for release in April 2025. The teaser, which was released in December 2024, features high-octane action sequences, including intense hand-to-hand combat and thrilling stunts. Directed by Gopichand Malineni, the film also stars Randeep Hooda, Vineet Kumar Singh, and Regina Cassandra.

Meanwhile, Varun, last seen in Baby John, will next star in Shashank Khaitan's Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumar, Bhediya 2, and father David Dhawan's next comedy.