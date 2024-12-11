Sunny Deol recalls big production houses hesitating to work with him, Dharmendra: ‘hum log darte nahin’

Sunny Deol made a smashing comeback to the big screen in 2023 with his blockbuster Gadar 2. The actor had to face a rough patch in his career despite being the son of superstar Dharmendra. In an interview with SCREEN, the actor revealed how big production houses hesitated to work with him, Dharmendra which pushed him to become a producer. Sunny Deol says big production houses hesitated to work with him and Dharmendra.

Sunny Deol on being very upfront

Sunny Deol said, "The reality of life is that there are camps everywhere. Camps usually go with the people who are part of them and who will do chamchagiri (sycophancy) for one another. Somehow, people who are very upfront… We are Jats, you know. Toh kuch bhi jo karte hain toh hum log darte nahin, hum karte hain. Aur hum sharmaate nahin kisi cheez se, sachche hain (So whatever we do, we are not afraid, we do it. And we are not ashamed of anything, we are honest). So people don’t like that.”

Sunny Deol reveals how he became a producer

He further added how he decided to become a producer and said, "You can see that in the latter half of my dad’s career, in the ‘80s and ’90s, a lot of big (production) houses did not work with papa. I also didn’t have any house working with me. There were no houses there. But what happens is, when you are talented, you are there and you can give those things. So that’s how I became a producer, I tried to bring in films, we did try to do all those things. Lekin jab tak koi nahi aata, toh aap kuchh nahi kar sakte hai, aapko ladte hi rehna pata hai (But until someone comes, you can’t do anything, you have to keep fighting)."

Sunny Deol will be next seen in the movie Border 2. Filmmaker JP Dutta, who directed Border, will serve as a producer on the sequel alongside his daughter Nidhi Dutt via JP Films. Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar will also produce the new movie under the banner of T-Series. Apart from Sunny Deol, the film also stars Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh and Ahan Shetty. Sunny will also star in the action film, Jaat.