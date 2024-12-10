Delhi court summons actor Dharmendra in cheating case linked to Garam Dharam Dhaba

The Patiala House Court in Delhi has issued summons to veteran Bollywood actor Dharmendra and two others in connection with a cheating case involving the 'Garam Dharam Dhaba' franchise. Bollywood veteran Dharmendra celebrates his 89th birthday at his residence in Mumbai on December 8. (PTI Photo) (PTI)

The summons issued by judicial magistrate (first class) Yashdeep Chahal, follows a complaint by Delhi businessman Sushil Kumar, who claims he was misled into investing in the ‘Garam Dharam Dhaba’ franchise, ANI reported.

“The evidence on record prima facie indicates that the accused persons induced the complainant in furtherance of their common intent and the ingredients of offence of cheating are duly disclosed,” the judge said in the summoning order passed on December 5.

“Accordingly, let the accused persons at serial number 1 (Dharam Singh Deol), 2 and 3 be summoned for the commission of offences under section 420, 120B read with section 34 IPC. Let the accused persons at serial no. 2 and 3 be also summoned for the offence of criminal intimidation under section 506 of IPC,” the court ordered.

The matter is scheduled for further hearing on February 20, 2025.

The court observed that at the summoning stage, only a prima facie case is to be considered, and a detailed examination of the case's merits is not necessary.

The court also observed that the documents, including the letter of intent bearing the Garam Dharam Dhaba logo, clearly indicate that the transaction involved the restaurant and was being pursued by the co-accused on behalf of accused Dharam Singh Deol.

On October 9, 2020, the court dismissed an application seeking a direction for the registration of an FIR. However, the court had taken cognisance of the complaint and directed the complainant to produce evidence.

Advocate DD Pandey appeared for the complainant Sushil Kumar.

The case of complainant Sushil Kumar is that in the month of April 2018, the co-accused had approached him on behalf of Dharam with an offer to open a franchise of Garam Dharam Dhaba on NH-24/NH-9, Uttar Pradesh.

The complainant was allegedly lured into investing in the franchise on the pretext that the branches of the said restaurant at Delhi's Connaught Place and Haryana's Murthal were generating a monthly turnover of approximately ₹70 to 80 lakh.

The complainant was promised that he would have to invest a sum of ₹41 lakh, with an assurance of a seven per cent profit on his investment. He was also assured complete assistance in setting up the franchise in Uttar Pradesh.

The complainant alleges that after multiple meetings and email exchanges with the co-accused regarding the Garam Dharam Dhaba franchise, he was asked to invest ₹63 lakh plus tax and arrange land for the business.

A letter of intent was signed on September 22, 2018, outlining the payment and business terms. The complainant paid ₹17.70 lakh by cheque, which was encashed. The land was purchased in November 2018, but despite efforts, the respondents never inspected the land or met the complainant. As a result, the complainant claims to have been cheated and suffered financial loss.

With ANI inputs