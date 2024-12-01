Dharmendra shares throwback pic with ‘loving doll’ Jaya Bachchan, praises her: She is a world-class artist

Veteran actor Dharmendra left his fans in awe with a touching throwback post featuring his Guddi co-star Jaya Bachchan. Taking to Instagram, the actor shared a picture that appears to be from the sets of Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. The two worked together in the film which released last year. (Also Read | Karan Johar says Jaya Bachchan was Rocky Aur Rani crew's favourite person on set) Dharmendra shared an old photo with Jaya Bachchan.

Along with the picture, the actor added an adorable caption that read, calling Jaya Bachchan his "loving doll" and praising her talent. "Guddi, will always be my loving doll. She is a world-class artist, and she always talks high about me. (From Guddi to Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani)," he wrote.

Dharmendra and Jaya's bond dates back to the 1971 film Guddi, where Jaya played a schoolgirl with a crush on Dharmendra, who portrayed himself in a special role. Directed by Hrishikesh Mukherjee, Guddi was a turning point in Jaya's career and is remembered as a tale of youthful dreams and reality.

In 2023, the two reunited on screen in Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, a family drama that saw Dharmendra and Jaya portraying pivotal roles. Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani starred Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in lead roles.

It released on July 28, last year. The film received much love from the audience, becoming a major hit. The movie also starred veteran actor Shabana Azmi alongside Tota Roy Chowdhury, Churni Ganguly, Aamir Bashir, and Kshitee Jog.

Dharmendra and Jaya's on-screen collaborations also include Chupke Chupke (1975), Samadhi (1972), and Piya ke Ghar (1972).