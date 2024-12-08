Dharmendra celebrates 89th birthday with Sunny Deol-Bobby Deol, kisses their hands; Hema Malini wishes him with a post

Veteran actor Dharmendra clocked his 89th birthday on Sunday. He celebrated the special occasion with his sons--Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol. His fans and the paparazzi were also present as the veteran actor cut a huge cake. Dharmendra's wife-actor Hema Malini and daughter Esha Deol shared birthday posts for him. (Also Read | Esha Deol confronted Hema Malini about Dharmendra's 1st marriage when she was in Class 4) Dharmendra celebrated his birthday with Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol. Hema Malini shared a post on X.

Dharmendra celebrates birthday with Sunny, Bobby

In a video shared on Instagram, Dharmendra was seen walking with Sunny as those around them wished him. Dharmendra then stood in front of a table and cut the six-tier cake decorated with his old pictures. After that, several people around them posed for pictures with them and also honoured the actor.

Dharmendra kisses Sunny, Bobby

Moments later, Dharmendra's younger son, Bobby Deol, joined them. Dharmendra held Sunny and Bobby close to him and also kissed their hands. Later, the duo made Dharmendra sit on a chair as people gathered around them. For the special day, Dharmendra wore a brown shirt under a black jacket and pants. Sunny opted for a white shirt and denims. Bobby was seen in a white vest and trousers.

Hema, Sunny, Bobby, Esha's post for Dharmendra

Hema Malini took to X (formerly Twitter) and posted several old pictures with Dharmendra. She wrote, “A day to celebrate! Happiest Birthday to the man of my dreams. I hold your heart as you hold mine ever since we first met many years ago. We have been through good times and bad, always together, steadfast in our love for each other.”

“I look forward to being dazzled by your charm for many more years to come. May God bless you with good health and happiness always,” concluded her post.

Earlier, Sunny took to Instagram and shared a video collage featuring some of their best moments together, showcasing their deep bond. The video featured a series of throwback photos, displaying moments where the two are seen hugging, spending quality time together in the mountains, and enjoying each other's company. Sunny wrote, "Happy Birthday Papa. I love you the most!"

Bobby Deol also shared a bunch of photos on Instagram. He captioned the post, "Papa love you the most, happy birthday. #dharamdeol." Esha Deol posted a clip in which she stood on the road admiring huge posters of Dharmendra. She wrote, "Happy birthday papa, we love you. Always be happy & healthy. Thank you to all of papa’s fans for putting these lovely posters & photographs of him. @aapkadharam."

About Dharmendra

Dharmendra is considered one of the best action heroes of Indian cinema and is also known as the He-Man of Bollywood. He has delivered remarkable performances in films such as Sholay, Pratiggya, The Burning Train and many more. The actor was last seen in the Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon-starrer Teri Baaton Mein aisa Uljha Jiya.

He is also set to appear next in a war drama titled Ikkis. Dharmendra will be seen with Amitabh Bachchan's grandson Agastya Nanda in the film. Ikkis is touted to be a war drama based on the life of Second Lieutenant Arun Khetarpal. Helmed by Sriram Raghavan, the movie is yet to get a release date.