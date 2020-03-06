e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 06, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Cities / Dharmendra’s ‘He-Man’ restaurant sealed for not procuring CLU certificate

Dharmendra’s ‘He-Man’ restaurant sealed for not procuring CLU certificate

Dharmendra had launched the restaurant on February 14 and took to social media to celebrate its opening

cities Updated: Mar 06, 2020 23:01 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Hindustantimes
         

The Karnal municipal corporation (MC) on Friday sealed veteran actor Dharmendra’s franchisee restaurant ‘He-Man’ for not procuring change of land use (CLU) certificate and carrying out illegal constructions. The fork to farm themed restaurant was located on national highway 44 on the outskirts of Karnal. According to the police, the franchise was given to Delhi-based businessman Pramod Kumar.

Dharmendra had launched the restaurant on February 14 and took to social media to celebrate its opening. He wrote, “After the success of my restaurant Garam Dharam Dhaba, I ‘m now announcing farm to fork themed restaurant ‘He-Man’.”

According to MC officials, another hotel and an under-construction property was sealed for not procuring change of land use certificate.

Karnal deputy commissioner and MC commissioner Nishant Kumar Yadav said, “On January 15, we had orders to seal seven such properties under MC limit, but owners of four properties moved court and one of them had given an affidavit with the municipal corporation and later applied for the certificate.However, owners of two properties including ‘He-Man’ did not reply to the MC notice nor applied for the certificate, following which their properties were sealed.”

Heavy police force was deployed during the exercise and Karnal Tehsildar Rajbaksh was appointed as duty magistrate to monitor the law and order situation.

top news
ED raids Yes Bank founder Rana Kapoor’s Worli residence in Mumbai
ED raids Yes Bank founder Rana Kapoor’s Worli residence in Mumbai
Yes bank ATMs resume operation after 24 hours
Yes bank ATMs resume operation after 24 hours
Tourism ministry tracking whereabouts of 450 Iranian tourists who came to India in February
Tourism ministry tracking whereabouts of 450 Iranian tourists who came to India in February
2 teenagers convicted for Pehlu Khan lynching, months after key accused acquitted
2 teenagers convicted for Pehlu Khan lynching, months after key accused acquitted
‘Yes Bank was fined Rs 1 crore’, says Nirmala Sitharaman recapping crisis
‘Yes Bank was fined Rs 1 crore’, says Nirmala Sitharaman recapping crisis
6, 6, 6, 6, 6! Dhoni lights up Chepauk ahead of awaited comeback - WATCH
6, 6, 6, 6, 6! Dhoni lights up Chepauk ahead of awaited comeback - WATCH
‘Just hate playing India’: Aussie pacer ahead of Women’s T20 WC final
‘Just hate playing India’: Aussie pacer ahead of Women’s T20 WC final
Guilty movie review: KJo atones for past sins, Kiara Advani is a revelation
Guilty movie review: KJo atones for past sins, Kiara Advani is a revelation
trending topics
Coronavirus symptomsMegan SchuttAP ECET 2020Yes Bank crisisYes Bank customerSensexCoronavirus

don't miss

latest news

india news

cities