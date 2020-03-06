Dharmendra’s ‘He-Man’ restaurant sealed for not procuring CLU certificate

cities

Updated: Mar 06, 2020 23:01 IST

The Karnal municipal corporation (MC) on Friday sealed veteran actor Dharmendra’s franchisee restaurant ‘He-Man’ for not procuring change of land use (CLU) certificate and carrying out illegal constructions. The fork to farm themed restaurant was located on national highway 44 on the outskirts of Karnal. According to the police, the franchise was given to Delhi-based businessman Pramod Kumar.

Dharmendra had launched the restaurant on February 14 and took to social media to celebrate its opening. He wrote, “After the success of my restaurant Garam Dharam Dhaba, I ‘m now announcing farm to fork themed restaurant ‘He-Man’.”

According to MC officials, another hotel and an under-construction property was sealed for not procuring change of land use certificate.

Karnal deputy commissioner and MC commissioner Nishant Kumar Yadav said, “On January 15, we had orders to seal seven such properties under MC limit, but owners of four properties moved court and one of them had given an affidavit with the municipal corporation and later applied for the certificate.However, owners of two properties including ‘He-Man’ did not reply to the MC notice nor applied for the certificate, following which their properties were sealed.”

Heavy police force was deployed during the exercise and Karnal Tehsildar Rajbaksh was appointed as duty magistrate to monitor the law and order situation.