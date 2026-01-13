Exclusive | Lohri for me represents warmth, gratitude, and people coming together after winter: Raashii Khanna

Actor Raashii Khanna, who hails from Delhi has a special connect with the festival of Lohri. As she celebrates the auspicious occasion with HTCity, she reflects back on her childhood memories of the festival. Actor Raashii Khanna celebrates the auspicious festival of Lohri

“Lohri has always felt very special to me because growing up in Delhi, you experience Punjabi culture very closely & even beyond families, it becomes a community celebration. As a child, my fondest memories are of big families like mine making time, travelling and coming together in Delhi, lighting the bonfire in the building courtyard, offering peanuts, jaggery, popcorn and singing Lohri songs together, but now I realise it was really about togetherness," the 35-year-old actor remembers.

“Lohri for me represents warmth, gratitude, and people coming together after winter. It’s very rooted and comforting,” she states.

Being a working actor for so many years, Raashii has been away from home, but she misses being around the loved one the most during the festival. “I’ve been away from home on Lohri because of shoots. While work keeps you busy, you do miss that simple feeling of being around family. What I miss the most is the informality of it, the spontaneous singing, sitting around the fire, sharing food, and simply being present with loved ones," she tells.

"Even when I’m away now, I try to recreate that feeling in some way, whether it’s celebrating with my team on set or video calling my family wherever they are. That warmth is what truly makes Lohri special,” she adds.