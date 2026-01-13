Exclusive | Lohri for me represents warmth, gratitude, and people coming together after winter: Raashii Khanna
Actor Raashii Khanna, who was last seen in 120 Bahadur is currently shooting for a South project in Hyderabad.
Actor Raashii Khanna, who hails from Delhi has a special connect with the festival of Lohri. As she celebrates the auspicious occasion with HTCity, she reflects back on her childhood memories of the festival.
“Lohri has always felt very special to me because growing up in Delhi, you experience Punjabi culture very closely & even beyond families, it becomes a community celebration. As a child, my fondest memories are of big families like mine making time, travelling and coming together in Delhi, lighting the bonfire in the building courtyard, offering peanuts, jaggery, popcorn and singing Lohri songs together, but now I realise it was really about togetherness," the 35-year-old actor remembers.
“Lohri for me represents warmth, gratitude, and people coming together after winter. It’s very rooted and comforting,” she states.
Being a working actor for so many years, Raashii has been away from home, but she misses being around the loved one the most during the festival. “I’ve been away from home on Lohri because of shoots. While work keeps you busy, you do miss that simple feeling of being around family. What I miss the most is the informality of it, the spontaneous singing, sitting around the fire, sharing food, and simply being present with loved ones," she tells.
"Even when I’m away now, I try to recreate that feeling in some way, whether it’s celebrating with my team on set or video calling my family wherever they are. That warmth is what truly makes Lohri special,” she adds.
While people on Lohri festival also savours special food items, the 35-year-old actor absolutely love til and gud, “Lohri food is amazing. It’s so winter-appropriate and nostalgic. Gud and til have always been my favourites, along with rewri and popcorn. There’s something very comforting about those flavours, especially in the cold. They are simple, yet they carry so much memory and tradition. Even now, whenever I have gud or rewri around Lohri, it instantly takes me back to childhood winters in Delhi.” she reveals.
“I do enjoy dressing up for Lohri when I get the chance. There’s something very joyful about traditional Punjabi attire, patiala suits, bright colours, and yes, sometimes even a paranda. It adds to the festive mood and connects you to the culture,” Raashii further states.
Since Lohri marks the first significant festival every year,. Raashii is mainly focusing on keeping a balanced approach both emotionally and professionally. “Lohri as a quiet but powerful reset. It isn’t a loud celebration for me; it’s more about grounding and starting the year with warmth and clarity. Professionally, this year feels less about constant momentum and more about conscious choices. Personally, I’m focusing on staying balanced and emotionally steady, staying connected to my people, my routine, and myself.” she signs off.