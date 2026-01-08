Exclusive | Raashii Khanna comes on board Akshay Kumar's next, directed by Anees Bazmee

Not Disha Patani, not Fatima Sana Shaikh- HT City has found out who's been cast in actor Akshay Kumar's next with filmmaker Anees Bazmee. Akshay Kumar, Raashii Khanna

The film, which also stars actor Vidya Balan (as exclusively reported by us earlier), had a role for another female star, and the vacancy has been filled by Raashii Khanna! A source tells us, "The makers had been deliberating a good choice, and the search ended with Raashii. Her choices- be it an impactful role in 120 Bahadur, or The Sabarmati Report impressed the team. She has signed on the dotted line."

Anees and Akshay's reunion is certainly exciting news for fans, given how they have given a cult hit together- Welcome, which continues to garner new fans, 19 years after its release.

Akshay is currently prepping for the release of his next, Bhooth Bangla, whose release date has been shifted to May 15. He also has Welcome To The Jungle set for a release this year.