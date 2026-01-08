Edit Profile
    Exclusive | Raashii Khanna comes on board Akshay Kumar's next, directed by Anees Bazmee

    Anees Bazmee's upcoming film with Akshay Kumar has cast Raashii Khanna, apart from Vidya Balan.

    Published on: Jan 08, 2026 10:31 AM IST
    By HT Correspondent
    Not Disha Patani, not Fatima Sana Shaikh- HT City has found out who's been cast in actor Akshay Kumar's next with filmmaker Anees Bazmee.

    Akshay Kumar, Raashii Khanna
    Akshay Kumar, Raashii Khanna

    The film, which also stars actor Vidya Balan (as exclusively reported by us earlier), had a role for another female star, and the vacancy has been filled by Raashii Khanna! A source tells us, "The makers had been deliberating a good choice, and the search ended with Raashii. Her choices- be it an impactful role in 120 Bahadur, or The Sabarmati Report impressed the team. She has signed on the dotted line."

    Anees and Akshay's reunion is certainly exciting news for fans, given how they have given a cult hit together- Welcome, which continues to garner new fans, 19 years after its release.

    Akshay is currently prepping for the release of his next, Bhooth Bangla, whose release date has been shifted to May 15. He also has Welcome To The Jungle set for a release this year.

