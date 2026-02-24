Allu Sirish shuts down criticism of Ram Charan attending his party in Ayyappa deeksha: ‘Swami came before…’

Many had pointed out that Ram attended a party where alcohol was served while in deeksha. When a fan commented, “Charan Swami,” with heart eye emojis on a fan page, Sirish responded to him, writing, “swami came before any of us touched alcohol. Wished us & left. Love his dedication to Lord Ayyappa!”

Traditionally, those in Ayyappa deeksha follow a rigorous routine for 41-48 days, during which they dress in black, go barefoot, sleep on the floor, observe celibacy, and eat vegetarian food while avoiding onions, garlic, and alcohol. Men in deeksha are referred to as Swami.

Recently, Allu Arjun threw a cocktail party in Hyderabad for his brother, Allu Sirish, and his soon-to-be sister-in-law, Nayanika Reddy. A video of Ram Charan attending it while in Ayyappa deeksha (spiritual vow) surfaced on the internet, prompting many to question how the actor could be attending a party while in mala (sacred beads). However, Sirish clarified that his cousin was at the party for only a brief time.

Arjun threw a cocktail party with his wife, Sneha Reddy, for Sirish and Nayanika over the weekend. The party was attended by numerous celebrities, including Sreeleela, Faria Abdullah, Miheeka Bajaj and others. Ram was spotted attending the event too with Upasana Konidela. Videos of him giving warm hugs to Arjun and Allu Aravind went viral on social media.

Sirish posted pictures and videos, writing, “Whatte mad the party thrown by Arjun & Sneha for me & Nayanika. We both looked our best, dressed in @rohitgandhirahulkhanna’s all black outfits. My stylists @ashwin_ash1 & @hassankhan_3 let me wear my fav colour black only for this one event! And @blingmushrooms what was that wildlife themed set! Total surprise and loved it!!!”

Allu Sirish and Nayanika Reddy’s wedding Sirish announced his intention to marry Nayanika last year, before getting engaged to her in an intimate ceremony in Hyderabad on October 31. He later announced that they will tie the knot on March 6, the same day as Arjun and Sneha’s wedding anniversary. Sirish’s pre-wedding festivities were kicked off with a yacht party in Dubai and a traditional pasupu danchadam (grounding turmeric) ceremony in Hyderabad.

Sirish and Nayanika met at a party thrown by Nithiin and Shalini Kandukuri for Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi, who married in 2023. “Shalini invited her best friend, Nayanika, to the celebration. That night was the first time Nayanika and I truly met. And now, two years later, we’re happily in love and engaged. Someday, when my kids ask me how it all began, I’ll tell them that's How I Met Your Mother,” wrote Sirish, sharing their love story after the engagement.