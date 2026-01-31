Inside Allu Sirish, Nayanika's pre-wedding bash in Dubai as they pop champagne with Allu Arjun, Sneha Reddy. Watch

One video from the pre-wedding bash shows Sirish, Nayanika , and their guests on a yacht. The guests cheer loudly as Sirish pops a bottle of champagne and sprays it. Both Sirish and Nayanika take a sip from the bottle as Arjun stands nearby, all smiles. Several guests can be seen taking videos and pictures of the revelry.

Actor Allu Sirish and his fiancée Nayanika are in Dubai, throwing a pre-wedding bash for their loved ones ahead of their March wedding. Pictures and videos of the family, including his brother, Allu Arjun , and sister-in-law, Allu Sneha Reddy, celebrating with the couple, are now circulating on the internet.

Another video, revealed to have been taken at J1 Beach, has Sneha dressed in a white dress as she holds Arjun’s arm. The Pushpa star is seen dressed in a Versace printed silk twill shirt that costs ₹139,600, according to the website . Their security can be seen holding their bags and stepping up to the camera, asking the fan to stop recording.

On the birth anniversary of his grandfather, Allu Ramalingaiah, on October 1, 2025, Sirish announced that he is getting engaged to Nayanika. The couple exchanged rings on October 31 in the presence of their loved ones in Hyderabad. Sirish revealed after the engagement that he first met Nayanika at a wedding party hosted by Nithiin and his wife, Shalini Kandukuri, for his cousin Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi.

Revealing that Nayanika is Shalini’s best friend, he wrote, “That night was the first time Nayanika and I truly met. And now, two years later, we’re happily in love and engaged. Someday, when my kids ask me how it all began, I’ll tell them that's How I Met Your Mother.” Sirish and Nayanika will tie the knot on March 6.