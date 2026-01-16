Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi share adorable moments from their son Vaayuv's 1st Makar Sankranti. See pics

On Friday, Varun and Lavanya shared some adorable pictures from their Makar Sankranti celebrations. In the photos, the couple are seen dressed in traditional attire in shades of pink, while their little one is dressed in a yellow traditional outfit. One of the pictures shows Varun holding his son lovingly and playing with him, as Lavanya sits beside them, smiling radiantly. Another frame features the couple posing with family members, capturing the spirit of togetherness.

Actors Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi embraced parenthood in September 2025, when they welcomed their son, Vaayuv. Recently, the couple melted hearts on social media as they shared glimpses from their son’s first Makar Sankranti celebration. They posted a series of intimate family pictures, offering fans a peek into their joyful festive moments.

Sharing the post, Varun extended festive wishes to his followers and wrote, “Sankranthi wishes to each and every one of you! This festival is even more special as it’s Vaayuv’s first! With love, from our family to yours.” While the couple chose to keep their baby’s face hidden, the pictures won hearts online.

Upasana Konidela commented, “Sweetest.” One fan wrote, “Adorable, anna.” Another commented, “Cutest family in the TFI (Telugu Film Industry).” A fan also asked, “Varun brother, when will you reveal your son’s face?” Another wrote, “Such a cute family.”

About Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi’s love story Varun and Lavanya first met during the shoot of their 2017 film Mister, where they developed a strong bond. The duo reunited for Antariksham 9000 KMPH in 2018, fuelling rumours about their relationship. However, the couple kept their romance private until they got engaged in Hyderabad in 2023. Later that year, they tied the knot in an intimate yet grand wedding ceremony in Tuscany, Italy.

Two years after their marriage, the couple announced Lavanya’s pregnancy in May 2025 and welcomed their son, Vaayuv, in September. Meanwhile, on the work front, Varun will next be seen in VT15. The actor recently revealed that the title and first glimpse of the film will be unveiled on 19 January.