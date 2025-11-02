Varun Tej feels ‘lucky to have found’ wife Lavanya Tripathi, shares unseen adorable pic of son in anniversary post

Telugu actors Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi, one of the most adored couples in the South film industry, celebrated their second wedding anniversary on November 1. The couple marked the special day with a glimpse into their happy family life. Varun took to Instagram to share unseen romantic photos with Lavanya, but it was their picture with their baby boy, Vaayuv Tej, that truly stole hearts online. Varun Tej wishes wife Lavanya on second anniversary with a cute post.

Varun Tej's sweet post for Lavanya Tripathi on wedding anniversary

On Saturday, Varun shared a carousel of pictures featuring moments of love and laughter with his wife. In one frame, the actor is seen planting a kiss on Lavanya, who looked radiant in a long flowing gown. Another shot captured the couple sharing a hearty laugh, perfectly reflecting their easy chemistry. But it was the final picture that melted hearts — Lavanya is seen resting her head on their little one while Varun leans on her, forming a sweet family chain. Their son’s face was hidden with a giant red heart emoji, but the affection in the photo spoke volumes.

Sharing the pictures, Varun penned a heartfelt note that read, “Happy anniversary, love! You make everything better, every moment, every day. I’m so lucky to have found you!”

Varun’s cousin, actor Sai Durgha Tej, dropped a sweet comment that read, “Happiest two for the cool couple who are going to be the coolest parents.” Fans flooded the comments section with love. One wrote, “So cute,” while another said, “The last pic is love.” Others couldn’t help but request a face reveal of baby Vaayuv.

About Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi’s relationship

Varun and Lavanya first met during the filming of their 2017 movie Mister and are said to have developed a strong friendship that eventually blossomed into love. The duo reunited in Antariksham 9000 KMPH in 2018, further fuelling rumours about their relationship. After years of speculation, they got engaged in Hyderabad in 2023 and tied the knot later that year in a picturesque wedding in Tuscany, Italy. In May 2025, they announced that they were expecting their first child, and in September, they welcomed their baby boy, Vaayuv.