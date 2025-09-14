Varun Tej, Lavanya Tripathi's home decorated in flowers to welcome their baby boy home. Watch

Actor couple Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi welcomed their first baby on 10 September this year. Lavanya has now been discharged from the hospital, and the couple’s house is decorated in flowers to welcome the little one home. Take a look. Niharika Konidela, Padmaja and Nagababu doting over Lavanya Tripathi and Varun Tej's baby.

Varun Tej, Lavanya Tripathi’s home decorated in flowers for baby boy

On Sunday, a paparazzo posted a video of Lavanya being discharged from the hospital. In the video, Varun can be seen cradling the baby carefully as Lavanya walks beside him. Varun’s mother, Padmaja, is also seen with them, apart from their team and security.

Another video taken by the paparazzo shows the gate of their house completely covered in marigold flowers. The video shows Varun, Lavanya and their posse arriving in two separate cars to their house. “Grand welcome little Prince,” commented one fan under the video. Another wrote, “Welcome to the world mega little prince.”

Mega family members’ reactions to baby’s birth

After Varun made a joint post with Lavanya about the birth of their baby, Chiranjeevi also posted a picture of himself holding the baby, writing, “Welcome to the world, little one! A hearty welcome to the newborn baby boy in the Konidela family.” He added, “May your love and blessings always surround our child.”

Varun’s sister, Niharika Konidela, posted a sweet picture of her holding the baby and another of the whole family together, writing, “Welcome home, Best friend. 10.09.25. Tiny hands holding a big piece of my heart.” Their cousin, Sai Durgha Tej, wrote, “Meet the newest and cutest member of our boys squad. Congratulations.”

Cousin Ram Charan also expressed happiness at the news, writing, “Dear Varun and Lavanya, Huge congrats on your precious little one I'm so happy seeing you both start this amazing chapter. May your baby bring you both and our family immense joy and happiness. God bless you 3.”

Varun and Lavanya dated for years before getting engaged in a private ceremony in June 2023 in Hyderabad. They married in November of the same year in Tuscany. In May this year, the couple announced that they’re having a baby, writing, “Life’s most beautiful role yet—Coming soon.”