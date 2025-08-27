Mom-to-be Lavanya Tripathi's baby bump steals the spotlight as she celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi with Varun Tej

From sharing wishes to posting videos of their celebrations, celebrities are welcoming the festive spirit of Ganesh Chaturthi with warmth and joy. The parents-to-be Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi, shared a heartfelt glimpse of their celebration, and all eyes were on Lavanya’s radiant pregnancy glow and her adorable baby bump. Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi share photo from their Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations.

Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi's Ganesh Chaturthi celebration

On Wednesday, Varun and Lavanya took to Instagram to post a picture of themselves celebrating the festival. The couple were seated in front of Lord Ganesha’s idol, seeking blessings with folded hands. Lavanya looked graceful in a blue maxi-style dress, while Varun kept it traditional in a baby pink kurta and white pyjama.

In the photo, Lavanya’s baby bump was clearly visible, adding to the charm of the moment. Sharing the post, the couple wrote: “Wishing you and your family a blessed Vinayaka Chavithi filled with love, happiness, and harmony.♥️”

The comments section was flooded with love from fans. One wrote, “I’m seeing three people in this picture.” Another said, “Wish you a happy and safe delivery.” One admirer commented, “Lavanya ma’am looks so cute,” while another added, “Vadina is glowing in pregnancy.” Many fans also dropped heart emojis, calling them a “cute couple.”

Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi’s marriage

Varun and Lavanya tied the knot in 2023 in a lavish wedding ceremony steeped in Hindu traditions at Borgo San Felice in Tuscany, Italy. The wedding was attended by his famous cousins, including Ram Charan, Allu Arjun, Allu Sirish, Sai Tej, and Panja Vaisshnav Tej. Their dreamy wedding pictures went viral across social media.

Two years later, in May this year, the couple announced their pregnancy with a heartwarming Instagram post. The picture showed Varun gently holding Lavanya’s hand, with two of his fingers reaching out to clasp a tiny pair of baby shoes. They captioned it: “Life’s most beautiful role yet – coming soon.” In June, the couple enjoyed a blissful babymoon in the Maldives and shared pictures enjoying the time of their lives at a beach.