Raksha Bandhan 2025: ‘Chelli’ Niharika Konidela calls Ram Charan, Varun Tej her ‘one stop solutions’

Actor Niharika Konidela took to Instagram to celebrate her brother Varun Tej and cousin Ram Charan on Raksha Bandhan. Posting sweet pictures with both the actors, she wrote of how she is grateful for being their ‘chelli’ (younger sister). Here’s what she wrote. Niharika Konidela penned a sweet note for her brother Varun Tej and cousin Ram Charan.

Niharika Konidela celebrates Varun Tej, Ram Charan on Rakhi

Niharika posted a sweet picture of herself dressed in a green and red saree as she holds Varun close. Varun can be seen dressed in a shirt and jeans. She posted a similar picture of herself with Ram in a white and red saree, with Ram wearing the Ayyappa mala.

Posting the pictures, she wrote, “I felt a little extra loved this Rakhi..My forever one stop solutions! @varunkonidela7 @alwaysramcharan. Can’t be more grateful to the stars for making me your Chelli :).” Varun also posted his pic with Niharika on Instagram, writing, “The chaos I love!” to which she replied, “Mwahhh!”

For the unversed, Niharika and Varun are actor-producer Nagababu’s children. He is Chiranjeevi’s younger brother. Ram and his sisters, Sushmita and Sreeja, are Niharika and Varun’s cousins. Actors Allu Arjun, Allu Sirish, Sai Durgha Tej and Vaisshnav Tej are also part of the Mega family, as they’re lovingly called by fans.

Recent work

Niharika went through a divorce in 2023 after she married a techie called Chaitanya Jonnalagadda in 2020. She took a break from films after the 2019 film Suryakantham and a cameo in Chiranjeevi’s Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy, making a comeback with the JioHotstar web series Dead Pixels in 2023. She starred in the Tamil film Madraskaaran this year and has produced the film Committee Kurrollu and the SonyLIV web series Bench Life. She will soon star in What The Fish.

In 2024, Varun starred in Operation Valentine and Matka, both films failed to make a mark at the box office. He will soon star in a yet-to-be-titled horror comedy by Merlapaka Gandhi. Ram was last seen in Game Changer, which was released this year to lukewarm response. He will soon star in Buchi Babu Sana’s Peddi and a yet-to-be-titled film by Sukumar.