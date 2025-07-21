Ram Charan shows off his rugged makeover for sports drama Peddi: ‘Pure grit, true joy’. See pic

Actor Ram Charan underwent a makeover to shoot for Buchi Babu Sana’s sports drama Peddi. The film will see him with long hair and beard, a ripped physique and in a rustic look if the promotional material is anything to go by. On Monday, Ram gave a glimpse of the makeover he underwent for the film by posting a picture from the gym. (Also Read: Ram Charan's daughter Klin Kaara joins dad to wish 'most beautiful person' mom Upasana on 36th birthday) Ram Charan posted a picture from the gym as he trains for Peddi.

Ram Charan’s makeover for Peddi

Ram wrote, “Changeover for @peddimovie begins!! Pure grit. True joy.” on Instagram and X (formerly Twitter) while posting a picture from the gym. In the picture, he can be seen dressed in a sleeveless T-shirt, with his long hair up in a man bun and sporting a long beard. He shows off the ripped physique he built for the film in the picture.

As per a press note, Ram has been pushing his limits and ‘undergoing relentless training’ for the film so that he ‘reflects the raw energy and intensity his character demands’. He is also set to begin shooting for a crucial schedule on Tuesday.

Director Buchi couldn’t help himself but comment under the picture, “Can’t wait for this changeover sir.” A fan wrote, “Great physique now, keep going.” Another wrote, “The biceps scare me more.” Some were thrilled to see his makeover on the silver screen, while others commented with fire emojis.

About Peddi

Peddi is Buchi’s second film after the Vaisshnav Tej, Krithi Shetty, and Vijay Sethupathi-starrer Uppena in 2021. The film’s first glimpse saw Ram play cricket on dusty ground and talk with a rustic accent. It is produced by Venkata Satish Kilaru’s Vriddhi Cinemas and presented by Mythri Movie Makers and Sukumar Writings.

Peddi will be released in theatres on 27 March next year for Ram’s birthday. Janhvi Kapoor, Shiva Rajkumar, Divyendu Sharma and Jagapathi Babu play key roles in the film. AR Rahman is composing the film’s music.