Ram Charan's daughter Klin Kaara joins dad to wish 'most beautiful person' mom Upasana on 36th birthday

Actor Ram Charan shared a family photo as he celebrated his wife, Upasana Konidela's 36th birthday with their daughter Klin Kaara. Taking to Instagram, Ram posted a photo featuring the trio. Ram Charan shared a photo also featuring his wife Upasana and their daughter Klin Kaara.

Ram Charan shares wife Upasana's birthday, Klin Kaara joins them

In the photo, Ram carried Klin Kaara in his arms as the toddler held strings of a bunch of balloons along with her father. Upasana stood in front of them, smiling. The entire decorated room was filled with colourful balloons and bouquets.

Ram shares a sweet note for Upasana

In the photo, Upasana wore a rust coloured dress while Ram was seen in a black shirt and matching pants. Sharing the adorable picture, Ram captioned it, "Happy birthday to the most beautiful person!! @upasanakaminenikonidela (Red heart emojis) God bless you!"

About Ram and Upasana, their family

Ram and Upasana were friends for years before they dated and got engaged in 2011. The couple tied the knot in a close-knit wedding in Hyderabad on June 14, 2012. They welcomed Klin Kaara in 2023, after 11 years of marriage. Since her birth, Ram and Upasana have delighted fans with glimpses of their daughter on social media.

About Ram's films

Ram was last seen in Game Changer, directed by S Shankar. The film also starred Kiara Advani, SJ Surya, Anjali, Srikanth, Sunil, Jayaram and Samuthirakani in prominent roles. The film tanked at the box office.

He will be seen in the Telugu film Peddi, directed by Buchi Babu Sana. It is set for a global release on March 27, 2026. It also stars Janhvi Kapoor, Shiva Raj Kumar, Divyenndu and Jagapathi Babu in prominent roles. Peddi is produced by director Sukumar's home banner, Sukumar Writings. The music is composed by Oscar-winning musician AR Rahman.

Ram will also produce The India House starring actor Nikhil Siddhartha. The historical drama will star Nikhil, of Karthikeya 2 fame, in the lead role, with Anupam Kher portraying the prominent character. Directed by Ram Vamsi Krishna, the film is slated for a mega release this year.