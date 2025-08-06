Chiranjeevi reveals unknown instance when a woman stood up for him against political leader: ‘Not my usual fan’

Tollywood star Chiranjeevi attended a blood donation drive held in Hyderabad on Wednesday along with actor Teja Sajja. While talking about the impact of his Chiranjeevi Blood Bank, he revealed an unknown instance when a woman stood up for him against a political leader, and not because she was a fan of his work. Here’s what he said. Chiranjeevi said that he believes the good he has done will speak up for him when he doesn't want to.

Chiranjeevi reveals when a woman stood up for him

Chiranjeevi recalled how even after he stepped away from politics, a political leader had said something untoward about him. He said, “I am a soft target for money. Even after I stepped away from politics, a politician said something untoward about me. One day, when he went to a particular region to campaign, a middle-aged lady stood up to him and asked how he could say such things about me.”

The actor said that he was curious to know more about her because she did not look like his usual, ‘mass’ fan. He said, “I looked at her and wondered why she was doing that, because she did not seem like my usual mass fan. When I found out about her, she said she was a fan, not because of my acting but because of who I am. It touched my heart.”

The woman then revealed to a reporter who went to meet her on Chiranjeevi’s behalf that her young child was suffering from dengue and needed platelets urgently in a small village near Rajahmundry. He would’ve died had he not received help on time. “She reached out to my blood bank in Hyderabad and received help immediately from my fans in Rajahmundry. Her child is eight years old now,” said Chiranjeevi.

Chiranjeevi also brought up how he’s often trolled on social media, but said that it doesn’t affect him. “A lot of people ask me how I feel when people troll and attack me on social media. I feel like I don’t need to defend myself; the good I’ve done will speak for me,” he said.

Recent work

Chiranjeevi was last seen in the 2023 films Waltair Veerayya and Bholaa Shankar. He will soon star in Vassishta’s Vishwambhara; the release date has yet to be announced. He has also signed yet-to-be-titled projects with Anil Ravipudi and Srikanth Odela. Chiranjeevi established the Chiranjeevi Charitable Trust in 1998 with the motto that no one should lose their lives due to a lack of blood. His trust also has an eye bank in addition to a blood bank. During the pandemic, Chiranjeevi raised funds to pay out-of-work cine workers, apart from arranging ambulances and oxygen banks.