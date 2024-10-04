Varun Tej playfully shuts down questions on love story with Lavanya Tripathi: ‘I won't reveal things like that’

Varun Tej is in no mood to talk about his personal life or relationship with Lavanya Tripathi anytime soon. While the actor couple got engaged in June and married in November last year, little is known about their dating life. At Kali’s pre-release event, an anchor tried to pry and get some answers, but Varun refused to share his story. (Also Read: Varun Tej's dual looks from Karuna Kumar's gangster film Matka released) Actor couple Lavanya Tripathi and Varun Tej got married in November last year.

‘Why am I getting grilled?’

The anchor pressed Varun to reveal his love story with Lavanya, asking him if he fell in love when they worked together in Mister in 2017. He replied, laughing, “Alanti vishyalu cheppanu andi nenu. Ante...adi avasaram ledu ani evarki cheppanu. (I won’t reveal things like that. I don’t think it’s necessary to discuss it.)”

When she prodded if he proposed first, he joked, “Idi cinema function aa, naa grilling function aa? Idi love story kuda kadu meeru alanti questions adagadaniki. (It’s a movie event, so why am I getting grilled? This film isn’t even a love story for you to ask me these questions.)” He was also asked about his married life and who was more dominant at home.

Chiranjeevi on Varun Tej’s love story

This is not Varun's first refusal to reveal much about his love story. If his uncle, actor Chiranjeevi, is to be believed, no one at home knew about it either. At the pre-release event of Operation Valentine in February, Chiranjeevi joked that he was still ‘angry’ at Varun for not telling him ahead that he was dating Lavanya.

“Varun tells me everything, but he hid this from me. He didn’t even give me a hint. He always says he’s inspired by me, wish he was inspired enough to tell me he’s dating Lavanya. He often tells me things he doesn’t tell his father too. So, I’m still angry with him,” he said. Varun revealed that when he did decide to talk about Lavanya at home, Chiranjeevi was the first person he went to.

Upcoming work

Varun’s last few films after 2019’s Gaddalakonda Ganesh - Ghani, F3, Gandeevadhari Arjuna and Operation Valentine - have received lukewarm reviews from critics and audiences, not making a mark at the box office. He is now shooting for Karuna Kumar’s Matka, a period film that will see him in various looks.