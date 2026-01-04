Worried Allu Arjun holds wife Sneha Reddy close, requests fans to move as they get mobbed at Hyderabad cafe

A simple outing got out of hand for Allu Arjun and his wife Sneha Reddy on Saturday evening after they were mobbed by fans at Cafe Niloufer in Hyderabad. After the soft opening of Allu Cinemas in the city, the couple visited the cafe, only to be spotted by fans. Arjun had to hold Sneha close and request that fans move back as they crowded around them for selfies. Allu Arjun and his wife Sneha Reddy got mobbed despite security at a cafe in Hyderabad.

Allu Arjun, Sneha Reddy mobbed by fans

Numerous videos by fans who spotted Arjun and Sneha at the cafe on Saturday evening surfaced. One video shows them getting mobbed inside the cafe, with the actor's security trying to control the crowd. Cafe management can be seen holding the doors open as a worried Arjun holds Sneha close by her hand and struggles to pass through the crowd.

The crowd followed them even after they left the area. A massive crowd can be seen pushing and shoving each other to click pictures and videos of the couple near their car. Arjun, along with his security, can be seen requesting some of them to move aside so his wife can pass through. Once Sneha is safe inside the car, Arjun can be seen taking a moment to wave and greet the fans.

The opening of Allu Cinemas in Hyderabad

Arjun had a soft launch for his new theatre, Allu Cinemas, in Hyderabad on Saturday evening. Pictures have surfaced of the actor posing for clicks with his son, Ayaan, during the event. The theatre in Kokapet, which will support the Dolby Cinema format, is expected to be properly launched around Sankranti.

Producer SKN attended the soft launch and wrote on his social media, “Happy to be a part of tech check of @AlluCinemas. It's gonna be the Next ICONIC spot in Hyderabad. Incredible picture quality and sound is top notch. Super happy to Know that this is ASIA's No 1 and Worlds 2nd biggest @DolbyCinema. Watched @rajasaabmovie @PushpaMovie #Varanasi F1 Ramanayna trailers. Thrilling experience. Dear Hyd Get ready for the astonishing visual experience.” A mural inside the theatre has Arjun’s grandfather, Allu Ramalingaiah, father Allu Aravind and uncle Chiranjeevi’s faces drawn.

Last seen in the Pushpa films, Allu Arjun is now working with Atlee and Deepika Padukone for a sci-fi film.