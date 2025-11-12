Allu Arjun’s wife Sneha Reddy pens a love letter for superstar husband, calls him her biggest jackpot

Allu Sneha Reddy, wife of Tollywood star Allu Arjun, got all mushy as she penned a heartfelt love note for her superstar husband on social media. Expressing her affection, she said she feels lucky to have him in her life. Allu Arjun and Sneha married in a grand ceremony in Hyderabad on March 6, 2011. (Instagram)

Sneha Reddy’s romantic post for Allu Arjun

On November 11, Sneha took to her Instagram Stories to share an adorable message for the Pushpa superstar.

She wrote, “I love my husband... He is the best. I love him to death. I am sooo lucky to have him. I am the luckiest girl. He is the biggest jackpot of my life. In every life I want only him as my husband. 11 Nov 2025. Allu Sneha Reddy (It’s really me).”

Sneha Reddy's Insta Story.

Her post quickly caught the attention of fans, who couldn’t stop gushing over the couple’s love and chemistry.

One wrote, “This girl really made every female fan jealous but honestly… we can’t even hate her… she’s just too adorable!! @alluarjun you’re one lucky man.”

Another shared, “@allusnehareddy garu Insta story made all fan girls cry in HD quality…Relationship goals? Nope. Allu Arjun & Sneha goals.”

“Allu Sneha Reddy poured her heart out in this post — pure love in every word… She said her husband is her biggest blessing, her luckiest moment in life, and the one she’d choose in every lifetime,” one mentioned.

For the uninitiated, Arjun and Sneha married in a grand ceremony in Hyderabad on March 6, 2011. They have two children: son Ayaan and daughter Arha.

About Allu Arjun’s recent work

Arjun was last seen in Sukumar’s film franchise Pushpa: Pushpa: The Rise (2021) and Pushpa 2: The Rule (2024). He played a daily wage worker turned smuggler named Pushpa Raj in the film, which also starred Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil in lead roles. Pushpa 2 has broken numerous records and is now the second-highest-grossing Indian film, surpassing Dangal, with a worldwide total of over ₹1871 crore. At the moment, he is shooting for a film directed by Atlee. The yet-to-be-titled film is produced by Sun Pictures.