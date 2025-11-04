Nayanika details what she adores about Allu Sirish in engagement video; actor reveals how they fell in love 2 years ago

Actor Allu Sirish got engaged to his girlfriend, Nayanika, in a close-knit ceremony in Hyderabad on October 31. His family members, including brother Allu Arjun, uncle Chiranjeevi, and cousins Ram Charan, Varun Tej, Sai Durgha Tej and others, showered the couple with love on the special day. In a special engagement video, Nayanika details everything she loves about Sirish. (Also Read: Allu Arjun, Ram Charan congratulate Allu Sirish, Nayanika on their engagement: ‘We've been waiting for this’) Nayanika and Allu Sirish dated for two years before getting engaged this year in October.

Nayanika details why she loves Allu Sirish

The engagement video shows glimpses of the couple looking oh-so-in-love as they pose for pictures, and later exchange rings in the midst of their loved ones. In the video, Nayanika swoons over Sirish as she says, “I feel like a small baby when I’m with him. Loved, so loved. He’s so affectionate, so affectionate. I love that about him.” He seems equally smitten by her as he lovingly holds her hand while going down the stairs.

Sharing the video on his Instagram, Sirish wrote, “Sharing the special moments from my engagement, which @eatdrinkandparty did up so beautifully. Thanks to the lovely team at @antarika.in for capturing the day so beautifully for us. And a big shout out to my friend @judahsandhy for scoring a song "Sakhiye" for this video.” His ABCD: American Born Confused Desi co-star Rukshar Dhillon commented, “This is beautiful! Congratulations (red heart emoji).”

The video also shows sweet moments of Arjun and his wife, Sneha Reddy, greeting the guests and holding each other close as they bless the couple. Their parents and the rest of the family also seem overjoyed about the union.

Allu Sirish reveals how they fell in love

On his grandfather Allu Ramalingaiah’s birth anniversary on October 1, Sirish announced that he is getting engaged to Nayanika. Posting a picture of them holding hands in Paris, he shared that the ceremony will take place on October 31. He posted pictures after his engagement, writing, “I’m finally & happily engaged to the love of my life, Nayanika!”

Sirish also revealed his love story with Nayanika, sharing that he first met her at a wedding party hosted by actor Nithiin and his wife, Shalini Kandukuri, for Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi. Revealing that Nayanika is Shalini’s best friend, he wrote, “Back in October 2023, when Varun & Lavanya were getting married, Nitin & @shalinikandukuri threw a party for them. Shalini invited her best friend Nayanika to the celebration. That night was the first time Nayanika and I truly met. And now, two years later, we’re happily in love and engaged. Someday, when my kids ask me how it all began, I’ll tell them that's How I Met Your Mother.”

Sirish and Nayanika have yet to announce a wedding date. The actor was last seen in the 2024 film Buddy and has yet to announce his upcoming projects.