Rana Daggubati's wife Miheeka has the sweetest message for childhood friend Sonam Kapoor after her godh bharai
Sonam Kapoor's godh bharai (baby shower) was an intimate affair with her close family and friends in attendance, including Rana Daggubati's wife Miheeka Bajaj.
Actor Sonam Kapoor is expecting her second child with husband Anand Ahuja. She recently had her godh bharai (baby shower) in Mumbai, and the ceremony was attended by her family and close friends. Rana Daggubati’s wife, Miheeka Bajaj, took to her Instagram to post a sweet message for her childhood friend after attending the ceremony.
Miheeka Bajaj’s sweet message for Sonam Kapoor
Miheeka took to Instagram to post a picture of herself, her mother, Bunty Bajaj, and her sister, Sasha Rawal Bajaj, posing with Sonam. She also posted pictures of Sonam and Anand performing a puja at their home. Posting the picture, Miheeka wrote, “Another little heartbeat joining a family I love so dearly.”
Hoping that Sonam’s children follow her around like Miheeka followed the actor in her childhood, she added, “From childhood days when I followed you around, to now watching you have your own little ones who will do the same, it’s been so special to witness you both build this beautiful life. So much love for this next chapter (white heart emoji).”
She also posted the pictures on her Instagram stories, writing, “Congratulations (evil eye emoji)!! Wishing you lots of happiness! (red heart emojis) @sonamkapoor @anandahuja.” For the unversed, Miheeka’s family has been close to Sonam’s for years now. She is also close to Sonam’s sister, Rhea Kapoor.
While promoting King of Kotha in 2023, Rana commented that a Hindi actress was distracted by shopping while working with his friend, Dulquer Salmaan. Following speculation and backlash that he was speaking about Sonam and the film The Zoya Factor, Rana issued an apology, saying his light-hearted banter had been misinterpreted. It looks like the families have buried the hatchet.
Friends and family attend Sonam Kapoor’s godh bharai
Sonam’s godh bharai was attended by numerous friends and family members who took to social media to share their congratulatory messages for the actor and Anand. Friends like Masaba Gupta, Sandeep Khosla, Pernia Qureshi, Anupam Kher, and Bhumi Pednekkar were present, along with family members like Anshula Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor, and Maheep Kapoor.
Arjun Kapoor’s sister and Sonam’s cousin Anshula posted numerous inside pictures from the ceremony, writing, “An evening full of love, little rituals and very full hearts (evil eye emoji). Most precious @sonamkapoor @anandahuja.” One picture shows Sonam’s mother-in-law, Priya Ahuja, giving her an aarti while a video shows Anand and Sonam performing the pooja. Anshula also posted pictures of the decor and the sweets put out for guests at the ceremony.
Sonam and Anand married in 2018 in a traditional Sikh ceremony in Mumbai. In 2022, they had their first child, a son they named Vayu Kapoor Ahuja.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORNeeshita Nyayapati
Despite having a Master's degree in Journalism and over a decade of experience in print and digital media as a field reporter and sub-editor at organisations such as The Times of India and Reader's Digest, Neeshita Nyayapati remains a movie buff first and a Chief Content Producer second. Come Friday, you'll find her at her happy place, the movies, catching the latest rom-com or masala offering, for reviews or otherwise. As for the rest of the week, she's here reporting the juiciest news in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi or bringing out the best of celebs in interviews. A good book, a comforting cup of hot chocolate, puppy kisses and a stunning beach view are all she needs to unwind.Read More
