Rana Daggubati's wife Miheeka has the sweetest message for childhood friend Sonam Kapoor after her godh bharai

Miheeka took to Instagram to post a picture of herself, her mother, Bunty Bajaj, and her sister, Sasha Rawal Bajaj, posing with Sonam. She also posted pictures of Sonam and Anand performing a puja at their home. Posting the picture, Miheeka wrote, “Another little heartbeat joining a family I love so dearly.”

Actor Sonam Kapoor is expecting her second child with husband Anand Ahuja. She recently had her godh bharai (baby shower) in Mumbai, and the ceremony was attended by her family and close friends. Rana Daggubati’s wife, Miheeka Bajaj, took to her Instagram to post a sweet message for her childhood friend after attending the ceremony.

Hoping that Sonam’s children follow her around like Miheeka followed the actor in her childhood, she added, “From childhood days when I followed you around, to now watching you have your own little ones who will do the same, it’s been so special to witness you both build this beautiful life. So much love for this next chapter (white heart emoji).”

She also posted the pictures on her Instagram stories, writing, “Congratulations (evil eye emoji)!! Wishing you lots of happiness! (red heart emojis) @sonamkapoor @anandahuja.” For the unversed, Miheeka’s family has been close to Sonam’s for years now. She is also close to Sonam’s sister, Rhea Kapoor.

While promoting King of Kotha in 2023, Rana commented that a Hindi actress was distracted by shopping while working with his friend, Dulquer Salmaan. Following speculation and backlash that he was speaking about Sonam and the film The Zoya Factor, Rana issued an apology, saying his light-hearted banter had been misinterpreted. It looks like the families have buried the hatchet.