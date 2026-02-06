Chinmayi Sripaada calls men who bully Arjun Kapoor online ‘trash’ after his moving post

Actor Arjun Kapoor recently shared an emotional post on his mother, Mona Shourie Kapoor’s, birth anniversary on social media, leaving the internet worried about him. The actor admitted that life had been ‘cruel’ to him lately, which many believed was a reference to how he has been constantly bullied online the last few months. Singer Chinmayi Sripaada called the men trolling him ‘trash’ in a post on X (formerly Twitter). Chinmayi Sripaada stood in support of Arjun Kapoor after the latter made an emotional post.

Chinmayi Sripaada slams those trolling Arjun Kapoor An X user posted screengrabs of Arjun’s recent Instagram post, calling out those who have been relentlessly trolling him online. They wrote, “Men don’t just troll him on one post. They show up under every single post he makes only to mock his work, his failures and his existence, This is not dark humour. This is emotional illiteracy and performative cruelty.”

The X user pointed out that even under the post that left many concerned, people were trolling him. They added, “And the day something really happens to him, watch how fast you will look for a woman to blame. A girlfriend, a co actor, an ex, a so called gold digger. Anyone except the men who kept feeding this hate every day.”

They ended the note with, “You cannot bully people publicly for months and then pretend you care when it is too late.” Chinmayi seemed to agree with this take as she re-shared the post, writing, “These men are trash.”