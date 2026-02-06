Chinmayi Sripaada calls men who bully Arjun Kapoor online ‘trash’ after his moving post
Actor Arjun Kapoor admitted on his mother's birth anniversary that life has been ‘cruel’ to him lately which caused many to call out bullying on social media.
Actor Arjun Kapoor recently shared an emotional post on his mother, Mona Shourie Kapoor’s, birth anniversary on social media, leaving the internet worried about him. The actor admitted that life had been ‘cruel’ to him lately, which many believed was a reference to how he has been constantly bullied online the last few months. Singer Chinmayi Sripaada called the men trolling him ‘trash’ in a post on X (formerly Twitter).
Chinmayi Sripaada slams those trolling Arjun Kapoor
An X user posted screengrabs of Arjun’s recent Instagram post, calling out those who have been relentlessly trolling him online. They wrote, “Men don’t just troll him on one post. They show up under every single post he makes only to mock his work, his failures and his existence, This is not dark humour. This is emotional illiteracy and performative cruelty.”
The X user pointed out that even under the post that left many concerned, people were trolling him. They added, “And the day something really happens to him, watch how fast you will look for a woman to blame. A girlfriend, a co actor, an ex, a so called gold digger. Anyone except the men who kept feeding this hate every day.”
They ended the note with, “You cannot bully people publicly for months and then pretend you care when it is too late.” Chinmayi seemed to agree with this take as she re-shared the post, writing, “These men are trash.”
What did Arjun Kapoor post on his mom’s birth anniversary
Earlier this week, Arjun posted a picture of him and his mother, writing about how much he misses her. “Happy birthday Maa, I miss u so much today. Life’s been kinda cruel to me lately but it’s ok…I’ve taken the punches before I’ll take em again & still rise… Because u taught me how to fight by standing up facing life head on while being graceful & dignified thru it all…” wrote the actor.
But his next words also left people concerned, because he wrote, “We will ride it out together U & I. I’ll see u again soon & we will celebrate ur bday together someday…Your loving son, Arjun.” His sisters, Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor, commented heart emojis under the post, as did his ex-girlfriend Malaika Arora. Hrithik Roshan commented, “Sending you love,” while Genelia D’Souza wrote, “All will be good, Arjun. You have your own special angel always looking after you.”
Arjun was last seen as the antagonist in the 2024 film Singham Again and the 2025 film Mere Husband Ki Biwi.
