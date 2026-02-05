Fans in awe of 52-year-old Malaika Arora as she shares her pics in new hairdo: ‘She looks like she's in her 20s'

Reacting to the post, Amrita Arora wrote, "Loves it." Rhea Chakraborty posted red heart and fire emojis. A fan said, "Day by day, you are getting younger." "This woman will not age, goddess she is," read a comment. "Why does she look like she is in her 20s?" asked a person. An Instagram user said, "Looking like this 50s is goals." Another fan commented, "When I'm her age, I'll be granny."

In the photos, Malaika gave different poses as she looked at the camera. In the pictures, Malaika opted for a plunging black bodysuit and high-waisted leather trousers. For her new hairdo, she chose curtain bangs of brunette hue. Malaika captioned her post, “Chop chop … naya saal, naya baal (new year, new hairdo) (woman getting haircut emoji) @amityashwant_hair."

Fans were left awestruck as television personality Malaika Arora shared photos of herself in a new hairdo. Taking to Instagram on Thursday, Malaika flaunted her new hairstyle by celebrity hairstylist Amit Yashwant.

About Malaika's life, career Malaika is known for maintaining her fitness. She often shares pictures on Instagram of her daily workout routine. Malaika also gives her fans and followers, time and again, a glimpse of her healthy diet.

She was earlier married to actor-film producer Arbaaz Khan. They were married from 1998 to 2017. Malaika and Arbaaz share a son, Arhaan Khan. Malaika and Arjun started dating in 2018. They parted ways a few years ago.

Malaika has featured in several Bollywood and single songs such as Gur Nalon Ishq Mitha, Chaiyya Chaiyya, Ekwari Tak Le, Yeh Pyar, Sone Ke Jaisi Hai Meri Jawaani, Kaal Dhamaal, Heyy Babyy, Hoth Rasiley, Munni Badnaam Hui, Anarkali Disco Chali, Pandey Ji Seeti and Aap Jaisa Koi, among many others.

She has been a judge on Nach Baliye, Zara Nachke Dikha, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa, India's Got Talent, India's Next Top Model, and India's Best Dancer.