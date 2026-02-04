Chinmayi Sripaada wonders how many powerful Indians will be named in Epstein files after Deepak Chopra

Singer Chinmayi Sripada took to her social media on Tuesday to react to the newly released documents of the Epstein files. The 6 million pages of documents, images and videos detailing the criminal activities of American financier and convicted child sex offender Jeffrey Epstein and several public figures. Singer Chinmayi Sripada reacted to the newly dropped documents from the Epstein files. Deepak Chopra named in new documents of Epstein files Indian-American author Deepak Chopra’s name was allegedly mentioned in the newly released Epstein files documents. Unverified posts on social media claim that Chopra emailed Epstein: “God is a construct. Cute girls are real.” CNN reported that in 2016, Epstein emailed Chopra: “l=o dicaprio would want to have dinner with Woody.” Chopra reportedly replied, “I can certainly ask him if he is around.” The report also mentions that Chopra and Epstein ‘corresponded frequently’. Chinmayi Sripada reacts to Epstein files and Deepak Chopra Sharing the unverified post that Chopra supposedly sent to Epstein, Chinmayi wrote on X (formerly Twitter), “Deepak Chopra in the Epstein Files. I am wondering how many more powerful Indians are going to be named.”

She later shared another note about how thousands of survivors of abuse in the case weren’t believed till the documents were released, writing, “The fact that people need a dead man's files to believe a thousand living women...tells you everything about whose voices they value and whose they don't.”

Celebrities shocked by Epstein files Earlier this week, Kangana had also reacted to the new drop of Epstein files when she wrote on her Instagram stories, “So disturbing to see and read about Epstein files.” She added, “All those rock stars, singers, movie stars, politicians, models, movie directors we grew up reading about, how come all of them were ok harming and killing helpless young women and really really tiny kids. It makes me deeply sad and hopelessly pessimistic about the future and the true essence of humanity.”

Kangana Ranaut on the Epstein files.

Swara Bhasker wrote on X, “As the mother of a toddler, no.. just as a person with a conscience and ethics my mind is EXPLODING with the sick depravity and rank evil that have been revealed in the #EpsteinFiles .. it’s too vile to fathom what unbridled power, money, consumption & lack of accountability do to one’s soul. The most powerful corridors of the world are infested with child rapists, baby torture enthusiasts & cannibalism afficianados. And this is 30% of the files.”

“Are you following #EpsteinFiles or choosing to look away? I still can’t believe this is real. #disturbing #inhuman #Epstein,” wrote Malti Chahar of Bigg Boss 19.