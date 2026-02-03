Kangana Ranaut says reading about the Epstein Files left her disturbed: ‘How come all of them were ok harming…’
Kangana Ranaut has shared her thoughts on the shocking new revelations about the Epstein Files.
A new batch of documents linked to the investigation into disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein has shocked the world and grabbed headlines. The files, released by the United States Department of Justice, run into tens of thousands of pages and include internal emails, flight records, handwritten notes and disputed material that officials warn may contain “untrue and sensationalist” claims. Actor-politician Kangana Ranaut has now reacted to the Epstein Files, saying that reading about it left her ‘disturbed’.
What Kangana said about Epstein Files
Taking to her Instagram Stories on February 3, Kangana began: “So disturbing to see and read about Epstein Files. Crimes happen everywhere but what they are indulging in seems as if it is some high society fashion/cultural practice, seems more like some evil/satanic monstrous religion. All these rockstars, singers, movie stars, politicians, models, movie directors, we grew up reading about, how come all of them were ok harming and killing helpless young women and really really tiny kids.”
‘It makes me deeply sad’
She went on to add, “It makes me deeply sad and hopelessly pessimistic about the future and the true essence of humanity. It makes me even more certain that Bharat's culture, values and beyond the body what is ever lasting what is Sanatan is the answer that the world is seeking. All those ancient stories about demons/gods, sur/asur are relevant even today. Demons will prevail and gods will rise. Which side are you on? #harekrishna.”
On the work front, fans saw Kangana last in the film Emergency, in which she essayed the role of former prime minister Indira Gandhi. Also directed, written and produced by Kangana, the film hit the screens on January 17, 2025.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSantanu Das
Santanu Das is an entertainment journalist and film critic at Hindustan Times. He writes on films, TV and celebrity culture.
Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.