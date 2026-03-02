Vishwanath and Sons: Suriya is armed with a baby in title poster for Venky Atluri film, release date announced

Suriya shared the title poster and release date on his X (formerly Twitter) writing, “Love with a difference, family with a purpose — we arrive in July as a wholesome entertainer.” Sithara Entertainments wrote, “Power in his presence. Warmth in his embrace. Bringing back the vintage magic of @Suriya_offl in a heart-touching family spectacle. #VishwanathAndSons ~ The biggest family drama of the year arrives this July.” The poster shows Suriya all smiles, holding a milk bottle in one hand and cradling a baby in a carrier in the other.

Vishwanath and Sons: Venky Atluri’s film starring Suriya and Mamitha Baiju has gotten a title and release date. On Monday, it was announced that the tentatively titled Suriya 46 has now been named Vishwanath and Sons. Suriya and the producers, Sithara Entertainments, shared the first look poster, hailing it as the return of ‘vintage’ Suriya.

“This one will be special after Lucky Bhasker,” commented an X user, referring to Venky’s last film with Dulquer Salmaan. “Suriya looks absolutely dapper and effortlessly stylish,” wrote another. One even called him “Cute Thalaivaa” while a fan commented, “Cuteness overloaded.” Fans even began floating theories, with one X user commenting, “Don’t tell me that baby is Mamitha.” Another wrote, “venky atluri cooking + suriya vintage mode = theatre lo goosebumps package (Goosebumps in theatre).” One fan even commented, “This is the Suriya we’ve been waiting for.”

About Vishwanath and Sons Vishwanath and Sons is directed by Venky Atluri of Vaathi and Lucky Baskhar-fame and is produced by Naga Vamsi under Sithara Entertainments. The film stars Suriya, Mamitha Baiju, Radhika Sarathkumar, and Raveena Tandon. The film marks Raveena’s return to Tamil cinema after 24 years since the 2001 Kamal Haasan-starrer Aalavandhan. It has music composed by GV Prakash Kumar.

Talking to Gulte about the film in December last year, Vamsi said, “The film explores relationships, love and emotions between a 45-year-old man and a 20-year-old woman. Suriya 46 will be a proper, happy family film, with a very good human emotion.”

Suriya was last seen in Karthik Subbaraj’s 2025 film Retro. Apart from Vishwanath and Sons, he also has Karuppu with RJ Balaji and Suriya 47 with Jithu Madhavan lined up. Karuppu also stars Trisha Krishnan, while Suriya 47 will see Nazriya Nazim and Naslen as his co-stars. A release date for the former and a title for the latter film have yet to be announced.