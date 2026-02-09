Dhanush, Suriya attend their on-screen mother Saranya Ponvannan's daughter's wedding. Watch

A video posted by a wedding planner’s Instagram account shows an inside glimpse of Chandini’s wedding. Chief Minister MK Stalin is seen shaking the couple’s hands as a proud Saranya looks on. Saranya also poses for pictures with her daughter and Dhanush, thanking him for coming to the wedding. Suriya turns up with flowers for the couple, all smiles.

Actor Saranya Ponvannan is 55 years old, yet for years now she has played the mother to stars who are not much younger than she is. At her daughter Dr Chandini’s wedding to Dr Dawn Philip Babu in Nilgiris, she reunited with all her on-screen sons, including Suriya, Dhanush , Karthi, Jiiva and Vijay Sethupathi.

Actors Jiiva, Karthi, Vijay Sethupathi, Sathyaraj, Vijayakumar, Prabhu, Sarathkumar, Radhika Sarathkumar, Sivakumar and directors like Mani Ratnam and Parthiban also attended the wedding. For the unversed, Saranya has famously played the mother of Dhanush, Suriya, Karthi, Jiiva, and Sethupathi in films like Thiruvilaiyaadal Aarambam, VIP 2, Etharkkum Thunindhavan, 24, All in All Azhagu Raja, Raam, and Thenmerku Paruvakaatru.

About Saranya Ponvannan Saranya debuted with Mani Ratnam’s 1987 Kamal Haasan-starrer Nayakan and went on to star in films such as Neerajanam, Artham, Appaji, Andru Peytha Mazhaiyil, En Jeevan Paduthu and more in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada. She married actor-director Ponvannan in 1995, with whom she co-starred in Karuthamma (1994), and the couple has two daughters.

Saranya took a break from films after her marriage and starred in the TV series Veettukku Veedu Lootty in 2000. She returned to films in 2003 with Alai in which she played Silambarasan TR, aka Simbu’s mother. Since then, she has been noted for playing the mother to numerous stars, earning praise for films like Thenmerku Paruvakaatru and Thavamai Thavamirundhu.

Last seen in Nilavuku En Mel Ennadi Kobam, Bun Butter Jam, Padaiyaanda Maaveeraa, and Bha. Bha. Ba. in 2025, Saranya will soon star in Gangster Granny.

Upcoming work Dhanush was last seen in Kuberaa, Idli Kadai and Tere Ishk Mein in 2025. He now has Kara and the yet-to-be-titled D55 with Sai Pallavi, Sreeleela and Mammootty, apart from an Ilaiyaraaja biopic lined up. Suriya was seen in Retro last year and is now shooting for Karuppu, the yet-to-be-titled Suriya 46 with Mamitha Baiju and Raveena Tandon, as well as the yet-to-be-titled Suriya 47 with Nazriya Nazim and Naslen.

Jiiva starred in Thalaivar Thambi Thalaimaiyil this year and will soon be seen in Jolliya Iruntha Oruthan. Karthi was last seen in Vaa Vaathiyaar and is shooting for Sardar 2 and Marshal. Last seen in Gandhi Talks, Sethupathi will star in Jailer 2, Train, Slum Dog: 33 Temple Road and Arasan.