Vijay Sethupathi leaves Kapil Sharma in splits as he reveals what inspired him to take up acting: ‘Paise nahi the toh…’
Vijay Sethupathi, Aditi Rao Hydari, Siddharth Jhadav and AR Rahman to grace Kapil Sharma's The Great Indian Kapil Show.
Actor Vijay Sethupathi, along with his Gandhi Talks co-stars Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth Jadhav, and composer A R Rahman, is all set to appear on The Great Indian Kapil Show. A leaked promo from the upcoming episode shows Vijay leaving Kapil Sharma in splits as he reveals the reason behind becoming an actor.
Vijay Sethupathi at The Great Indian Kapil Show, along with his Gandhi Talks team
The clip shows Kapil asking Vijay whether he ever attended an acting school, to which the actor replies that he never did and was instead an accountant at a theatre group. A curious Kapil then jokes about whether Vijay saw a star’s bank balance and got inspired to take up acting.
Vijay replies, “Nahi, maine apna account dekha, paisa nahi tha toh kamane ka (No, I checked my account — there was no money, so I had to earn it).” The actor’s reply leaves his co-stars Siddharth and Aditi impressed, as they cannot stop clapping. Even Kapil looks impressed and cannot contain his laughter on hearing the response.
Fans filled the comment section with laughing emojis. One user commented, “He is an aura in himself.” Another wrote, “Bro’s sense of humour .” Another commented, “Vijay Sethupathi never disappoints.” Another comment read, “Best answer.”
This marks the first time Vijay Sethupathi will be gracing the couch of Kapil Sharma’s show. The actor, along with his team, is busy promoting his upcoming film Gandhi Talks. The episode will premiere on January 31 on Netflix.
About Gandhi Talks
Helmed by Kishor Pandurang Belekar and produced by Zee Studios, Kyoorius and Moviemill, the drama film has no spoken dialogues. The film stars Vijay Sethupathi, Arvind Swamy, Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth Jadhav in lead roles, with music by A R Rahman.
The film premiered at the International Film Festival of India in 2023 and is finally set to release in theatres on January 30, 2026.
