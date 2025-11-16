Aditi Rao Hydari warns fans about impostor contacting photographers on WhatsApp for fake photoshoots

Actor Aditi Rao Hydari issued an urgent public notice on Sunday after discovering that an unknown individual had been impersonating her on WhatsApp. The impostor, using her photos and posing as the actor, reportedly contacted photographers to discuss fake “photoshoot” requests. Aditi shared a detailed message on social media to alert fans, collaborators, and industry professionals about the fraudulent activity. Aditi Rao Hydari informed her fans that all work communications go through her team and urged caution against suspicious messages.

Aditi Rao Hydari issues a notice on Instagram

On Sunday, Aditi posted the notice on her Insta account, which read: "I wanted to flag something that a few people brought to my notice today. Someone has been pretending to be me on WhatsApp, using my pictures and messaging photographers about ‘photoshoots’.

It isn’t me. I don’t reach out like this, and I don’t use any personal number for work. Everything always goes through my team. Please be careful and don’t engage with that number. If you come across anything odd, just let my team know. Thank you all for those who have my back and are so protective and kind."

Aditi’s message quickly gained traction online, with fans and colleagues appreciating her prompt action and transparency. She urged the public to remain vigilant and to inform her team of any suspicious communication claiming to be from her.

Aditi Rao's latest projects

Aditi was last seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s series Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar. Her portrayal earned praise for its grace, emotional depth, and screen presence. She also starred in the Tamil film Jigarthanda DoubleX and continues to appear in films across Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu cinema.

Her upcoming slate includes the Hindi film Parivarik Manu Ranjan. A silent feature named Gandhi Talks. She is also working for an international co-production, Lioness. She also has Netflix’s O Saathi Re in her kitty. She is also currently shooting an untitled project with director Rajesh M. Selva.