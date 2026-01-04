Bigg Boss Tamil 9: Aadhirai slams Vijay Sethupathi, audience, after Paaru and Kamarudin shove Sandra during task

Bigil and Mahanadhi actor Aadhirai Soundarajan, who was evicted from Bigg Boss Tamil Season 9 midway through the show, took to social media to react to what happened to Sandra. Slamming the channel - Star Vijay, the host - Vijay Sethupathi, and the audience for letting ‘toxicity’ on the show reach this far, she penned a long note on her Instagram. (Also Read: Bigg Boss Tamil 9: Sandra suffers panic attack after being shoved by Paaru, Kamarudin during task, begs to be sent home) Bigil actor Aadhirai Soundarajan was a contestant on Bigg Boss Tamil 9 and was evicted.

Aadhirai Soundarajan questions who’s to blame for Sandra incident

Aadhirai began her note by calling out Parvathy, better known as Paaru, and Kamarudin for their gameplay. She pointed out that Kamarudin has been ‘verbally abusing’ housemates and has faced no consequences for it. “Yet he is still inside the house, believing he is right and that he deserves the title simply because he has survived this long. Who gave him that confidence?” she wrote.

The actor then slammed the housemates, channel, host and the audience for enabling this behaviour, writing, “Who should we question now - only him, the HM's, the channel, the Host or the audience as well? This should have been addressed very strongly in the beginning itself. He should never have been given this space. It should have been called out both inside and outside the house. Everyone failed in that, and now he is in the final stage, continuing the same behaviour with even more pride.”

Bigg Boss Tamil 9 ex-contestant Aadhirai Soundarajan penned a long note after Sandra was shoved by Paaru and Kamarudin.

Questions why toxicity is allowed in Bigg Boss Tamil

Aadhirai also pointed out that while she appreciated Paaru for ‘playing the game’ by doing anything from ‘triggering people’ to ‘creating chaos’, she admits the contestant took it too far. “We've gotten used to it, unfortunately. However, physically pushing someone with so much aggression is completely wrong and unacceptable. At the end of the day, it is still a game, and everyone has to continue living together in that house. Why can't the game be healthy and entertaining? And Kamurudin asking Sandra what message she would give the audience if she wins – the irony is unbelievable,” she wrote.

The actor and ex-contestant ended her note by raising red flags on the show, “In the end, we should also ask ourselves who allowed things to reach this point. Honestly, I've always wondered how this level of toxicity made it this far in the show. It was worrying right from the beginning. When behaviour like this is allowed to survive for so long, it ends up getting validated and promoted to society - and that should never happen.”

Aadhirai also pointed out that it was good that the channel decided to give Paaru and Kamarudin red cards after they forcibly shoved Sandra out of a car during a task. After Sandra suffered a panic attack due to the incident, numerous viewers called out the channel and Sethupathi for allowing this to happen.