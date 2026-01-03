Bigg Boss Tamil 9: Sandra suffers panic attack after being shoved by Paaru, Kamarudin during task, begs to be sent home

A task during the ticket to finale week on Bigg Boss Tamil 9 went a step too far when contestants Parvathy, better known as VJ Paaru, and Kamarudin K shoved their fellow housemate, Sandra Amy Prajin, forcefully during a task. Sandra seemed to have a panic attack following the event, and later begged Bigg Boss to send her home while breaking down. The internet is calling out the makers of the show, Star Vijay channel and host Vijay Sethupathi for it. Sandra seemed adversely affected after Paaru and Kamarudin shoved her out of a car during a task.

Sandra forcefully shoved by Paaru, Kamarudin

Viewers were shocked when, during a task that required the housemates to stay in a car for an extended period, Sandra was forcibly shoved out. Other housemates could be seen arguing and objecting as Paaru and Kamarudin forced Sandra out of the car despite her protests. As she fell down, contestants like Sabari Nathan and Gana Vinoth Kumar rushed to help her as she appeared to be having a panic attack.

Many contestants got down, and some stayed back to argue, but the two who shoved her stayed put in the car. Viewers who were watching it all unfold live mentioned that Sandra had to be taken to the hospital for a checkup before being brought back to the house. Some even mentioned how she woke up at 5 AM crying and trying to come to terms with what had happened. Later, Sandra even begged Bigg Boss to send her back to her husband, Prajin Padmanabhan, as she continues to feel scared of Paaru and Kamarudin attacking her again.

Internet reacts to the incident

The incident has received a lot of flak online, with fans of the show calling out the makers and host Sethupathi for allowing this to happen. One X (formerly Twitter) user shared a video of the whole ordeal that went on for longer than 3 minutes, writing, “Unchecked rough and unethical behavior from Day 1 endangers lives and violates Article 21. Shame on @vijaytelevision for enabling cheep popularity and TRP violence.” They added, “@VijaySethuOffl, as host, bears responsibility for unchecked housemate conduct and must step down.”

Even Redditors seemed shocked about how Sandra was shoved out of the car during the task. “They have 0 sympathy or even respect for a fellow contestant. Are they even human?” a Redditor pointed out, calling out Paaru and Kamarudin for arguing with other contestants about it. “No way vjs will let this slide. This deserve a red card,” wrote another, hoping the two contestants would be penalised for it. “People should sue Vijay TV just for telecasting this filth. It was so disturbing to watch,” called out another.

New promo shows Paaru, Kamarudin getting red cards

A new promo for the weekend episode of Bigg Boss Tamil 9 shows Sethupathi chiding Paaru and Kamarudin for their behaviour. Sandra can be seen in tears as she recounts what happened, and later hugs other contestants in relief when the host hands them both red cards. Not just the housemates, even the audience members attending the weekend show can be seen cheering as they're evicted from the show over the ruckus.