Bigg Boss South hosts Mohanlal, Nagarjuna, Vijay Sethupathi banter about ageing and awards on stage

The JioHotstar South Unbound event in Chennai saw Bigg Boss South hosts Mohanlal, Nagarjuna and Vijay Sethupathi take the stage to promote their reality shows in Malayalam, Telugu and Tamil. Kichcha Sudeep of the Kannada show was noticeably absent. Sethupathi showered praise on Mohanlal and Nagarjuna on stage. Take a look. Mohanlal, Nagarjuna and Vijay Sethupathi came together at the JioHotstar South Unbound event.

Vijay Sethupathi calls himself a Mohanlal fan, says Nagarjuna doesn’t age

Sethupathi called himself the ‘biggest fan’ of Mohanlal after he took the stage with him, revealing that he still has his autograph framed at his office. He also spoke about Nagarjuna, commenting on how he has looked the same for years now. “I do not know why he does not age. They do much research about anti-ageing; please take this man along for that,” he said, adding, “He looks handsome right from his hair. He always carries a cool, energetic vibe. Even after I have grandchildren, he would look the same, I think.”

Nagarjuna, Vijay Sethupathi felicitate Mohanlal for Dadasaheb Phalke award

Nagarjuna took a moment to appreciate Mohanlal receiving the Dadasaheb Phalke Award, calling him a ‘deserving actor’. “I am taking the mike from Vijay Sethupathi because I want to congratulate Mohanlal for the Dadasaheb Phalke award. The most deserving actor and the most prestigious prize. This award is so pure and so prestigious, and it has come to the most deserving actor who holds his own in Indian cinema. This man can do anything with ease,” he said. Sethupathi also added that it was his “great opportunity to praise and felicitate the man I admire the most” after draping a shawl around the actor’s shoulders.

Mohanlal has been hosting Bigg Boss Malayalam for seven seasons now, as has Nagarjuna for Bigg Boss Telugu. Sethupathi took over hosting Bigg Boss Tamil two seasons ago from Kamal Haasan, who had also hosted the show for seven seasons and attended the event.

At the South Unbound event, Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister and actor Udhayanidhi Stalin, along with representatives of JioHotstar, announced a collaboration. At the event, the platform introduced 25 new South titles and announced an investment of ₹4000 crore in South India's creative economy over the next five years.