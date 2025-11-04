Vijay Sethupathi excited over son Surya’s debut film Phoenix, thanks director Anal Arasu

Vijay Sethupathi has only good things to say about his son Surya’s debut film Phoenix. The actor also expressed his gratitude to director Anal Arasu Master for giving Surya the opportunity. Vijay Sethupathi's son, Suriya, is making his debut with Phoenix

Speaking at the pre-release event, Sethupathi, who is known for his craft in Tamil cinema, said that he met Anal Arasu Master while shooting for Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan.

The actor added that Anal Arasu Master narrated the story and asked if Surya could be a part of it.

Vijay Sethupathi’s speech for Surya

During his speech, Sethupathi said, “I met Anal Arasu Master during Jawan. Then he told me this story and said, "Let my son act in it." I said, 'You and he talk.' Then nothing took me in. When I saw the film, I was very happy. This is a great start for my son.”

Sethupathi added, “Surya had a desire to do action films since he was a child. He loves mass cinema. He would always tell me, “Dad, you should do more mass films!” "My thanks to Anal Arasu Master and producer Rajalakshmi Madam for making this dream come true," added Sethupathi.

Vijay Sethupathi on Phoenix

The actor added that Phoenix is a “beautiful combination of action and emotion. If emotion is expressed in any language, people will celebrate it.”

Sethupathi confessed to being a part of the Puri Jagannath film and claimed that by the end of the film, he would learn Telugu and converse in the language.

Phoenix hits theatres on November 7.

