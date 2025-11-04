Fans can’t decide if Meezaan Jafri looks like Ranbir or Ranveer in De De Pyaar De 2 song 3 Shaukk

The makers of De De Pyaar De 2 have dropped their new track, 3 Shaukk, and it’s already making waves across social media. Sung by Avvy Sra and Karan Aujla, with lyrics by Jaani and Karan Aujla and music by Avvy Sra, the song is a lively mix of rhythm, colour, and energy. Choreographer Ganesh Acharya brings his trademark flair to the video, turning it into what fans are calling “the perfect party anthem” of the season. Meezaan Jafri’s in De De Pyaar De 2 song 3 Shaukk.(YouTube/T-Series)

Meezaan Jafri’s look divides fans

But what is really getting attention is Meezaan Jafri’s look in the music video. Dressed in a flamboyant, edgy outfit, the young actor’s appearance has netizens divided - some say he channels Ranveer Singh’s flamboyance, while others insist he resembles Ranbir Kapoor’s rugged Animal avatar.

Under Rakul Preet Singh’s Instagram post promoting the song, comments flooded in. “He’s a mix of Ranbir and Ranveer,” one user wrote. Another joked, “Ranbir Singh 5.0 version,” while others chimed in with comparisons to Animal’s intense vibe. The light-hearted debate has turned ‘3 Shaukk’ into an unexpected trending topic.

Jaaved and Meezaan Jafri’s dance face-off steals hearts

One of the video’s most talked-about moments is the energetic dance face-off between veteran performer Jaaved Jaaferi and his son Meezaan. The father-son duo’s chemistry shines on screen - Jaaved’s effortless style meeting Meezaan’s youthful enthusiasm - earning praise for its mix of nostalgia and high-energy choreography.

De De Pyaar De 2 release details

Directed by Anshul Sharma, ‘De De Pyaar De 2’ continues the light-hearted and emotional tone of the original film. The sequel features Ajay Devgn, Rakul Preet Singh, R. Madhavan, Jaaved Jaaferi, Ishita Dutta, Gautami Kapoor, and Meezaan Jafri in key roles.

The film is scheduled for a theatrical release on November 14, 2025. The song 3 Shaukk has already drawn attention ahead of the film’s release.