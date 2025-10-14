De De Pyaar De 2 trailer: Madhavan bristles at son-in-law Ajay Devgn; Reddit says ‘part 1 looked better’

De De Pyaar De 2 trailer: The trailer for Anshul Sharma’s De De Pyaar De 2, the sequel to Akiv Ali’s 2019 film De De Pyaar De, was released on Tuesday. Starring Ajay Devgn, Rakul Preet Singh, Gautami Kapoor, R Madhavan, and Meezaan Jafri, the sequel appears to pick up where the first film left off, evoking nostalgia on Reddit. De De Pyaar De 2 trailer: Ajay Devgn, Rakul Preet Singh, Gautami Kapoor, R Madhavan and Meezaan Jafri in a still from the film.

De De Pyaar De 2 trailer

The trailer of De De Pyaar De 2 begins with Rakul’s character Ayesha telling her parents, played by Madhavan and Gautami, that her boyfriend is a ‘little’ older than her and divorced. While her parents initially seem understanding, they bristle at the thought of having someone their own age, Ajay’s Ashish, as their son-in-law.

Rakul tells Ajay that she has not revealed his real age to her parents. Her parents also bring in a younger prospect, played by Meezaan, in the hope that she does not marry Ajay. The trailer also makes references to Ajay’s famous scenes from Phool Aur Kaante and Singham. It ends with Ajay assuring himself and his friend, Jaaved Jaaferi, that she won’t fall for anyone else that easily and Lata Mangeshkar’s famous song Buddha Mil Gaya.

Internet reacts to trailer

Reactions for the trailer ranged from the internet wondering why a sequel was being made and feeling nostalgic for the first part to thinking De De Pyaar De 2 looked hilarious. “What was the need of a sequel?” wondered one Redditor, while another wrote, “Another sequel which will be a disaster.”

One person thought, “Thik hi lag raha hai (It looks fine). Although I think they will under deliver.” One Redditor wrote, “Production value of part 1 looked better though. And am surprised they haven’t plugged any song in the trailer.” Others agreed, seeming to get nostalgic for the first part.

Some others, however, disagreed and thought it looked fun. “I enjoyed the 1st part, this looks fun too,” commented one person. Another wrote, “Lol I liked it.” “This actually looks like a fun watch,” thought one person, while another opined, “Liked it. As a 90's kid love the meta references and tribute to Ajay Devgan's movies.” Another stated, “Good trailer....jokes land.....laughed 4-5 times in the trailer itself.”

De De Pyaar De 2 is produced by T-Series Films and Luv Films. It will be released in theatres on 14 November.