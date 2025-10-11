De De Pyaar De 2 first look: Ajay Devgn tries to win Rakul Preet Singh's dad's approval, gives Cheeni Kum flashback

After much anticipation, the sequel to Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet Singh’s hit romantic comedy De De Pyaar De has finally got a release date. The makers surprised fans by unveiling the first motion poster, giving a glimpse into the sequel’s storyline and revealing the ensemble cast. The excitement among fans is palpable as they eagerly await the next chapter of this unconventional love story. The motion poster of Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet Singh's De De Pyaar De 2 out.

De De Pyaar De 2 motion poster

On Saturday, Ajay Devgn took to Instagram to share the film’s motion poster. The poster amusingly shows Rakul Preet Singh’s family throwing Ajay out of a car, hinting at another round of chaos and comedy. Sharing the poster, Ajay captioned it,

“Pyaar ka sequel hai crucial! Kya Ashish ko milega Ayesha ke parents ka approval? (The sequel of love is crucial. Will Ashish get Ayesha’s parents’ approval?)🫣 #PyaarVsParivaar #DeDePyaarDe2 — in cinemas 14th November 2025.”

Apart from Ajay and Rakul, the film also stars R. Madhavan, Meezaan Jafri, Gautami Kapoor, Ishita Dutta, and Jaaved Jaaferi in pivotal roles. Directed by Anshul Sharma and produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Luv Ranjan, and Ankur Garg, De De Pyaar De 2 is scheduled for a theatrical release on 14 November 2025.

Fans flooded the comments section with excitement. One wrote, “Double the fun, double the madness!” while another added, “Finally, Ajay Devgn sir is back, my favourite movie is returning!” Some also expressed nostalgia, with a user commenting, “Missing Tabu,” while others declared they’d be watching it “first day, first show.”

About De De Pyaar De

The original De De Pyaar De (2019) was a Hindi romantic comedy directed by Akiv Ali and produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Luv Ranjan, and Ankur Garg. It starred Ajay Devgn, Tabu, and Rakul Preet Singh in lead roles, with Jimmy Sheirgill, Alok Nath, and Kumud Mishra in supporting parts.

The film followed the story of Ashish, a 50-year-old London-based businessman who falls in love with Ayesha, a 26-year-old free-spirited woman. Their relationship faces numerous hurdles when Ashish introduces Ayesha to his family and ex-wife Manju in India. Now, in the second chapter, Ashish will face a fresh challenge, winning the approval of Ayesha’s family.