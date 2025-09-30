Kajol and Ajay Devgn's daughter Nysa Devgan gives a warm hug to nani Tanuja; fans can't stop gushing about sweet moment

Actor Kajol is currently immersed in the joy of Durga Puja festivities at the Mukerji family’s annual celebration, the North Bombay Sarbojanin Durga Puja. The occasion saw Kajol joined by her daughter Nysa Devgan and her mother, veteran actor Tanuja, as the family came together to seek blessings from Maa Durga. A particularly heartwarming moment between the grandmother and granddaughter melted hearts online. Nysa Devgan poses with nani Tanuja, showers her with affection.

Nysa Devgan shares sweet moment with nani Tanuja at Durga Puja festivities

On Tuesday, Nysa joined Kajol at the festivities, and the sweet gestures captured attention. Kajol was seen lovingly supporting her 81-year-old mother, holding her hand as they moved together. Nysa approached from behind, offering her nani (grandmother) a warm hug before greeting with other guests. Later, she posed for a picture with Tanuja and her massi (aunt), Tanisha Mukerji, radiating familial warmth. Before stepping away to join her friends, Nysa gently sought her nani’s permission.

The family’s festive looks were equally striking. Kajol chose a soft pink saree, exuding elegance, while Nysa looked stunning in a vibrant yellow lehenga choli, styling her hair with a delicate braid in the front and leaving the rest loose. Tanuja kept her look graceful in a grey saree with a maroon border.

Fans on social media couldn’t stop expressing their admiration for the moment. Comments included, “This is so sweet,” “So cute,” and “Nysa is behaving with so much love with her nani.” Many were touched by the genuine warmth shared between the generations.

Kajol on Nysa’s career aspirations

Kajol recently revealed that her daughter, Nysa, who graduated from the Glion Institute of Higher Education in Switzerland, is not inclined toward films. Kajol told Shubhankar Mishra on his podcast, “1–2 phone aaye hain (I have received a couple of calls). But I think, currently, my daughter is definitely not coming into movies. If she wants to do whatever she wants to do, she will tell us, and we are with her 100 per cent, whatever she chooses.”

Kajol’s current project

Kajol is also hosting the talk show Two Much With Kajol and Twinkle, which premiered on September 25 with Salman Khan and Aamir Khan as guests. The upcoming episode, featuring Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt, is highly anticipated by fans and is set to release on Prime Video on October 2.