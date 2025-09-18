Karan Johar wants to launch Nysa Devgan in Bollywood? Kajol reveals, ‘1-2 phone aaye hain’

Over the years, filmmaker Karan Johar has launched many actors in the industry, including star kids such as Ananya Panday, Alia Bhatt, Janhvi Kapoor, Ibrahim Ali Khan and others. In a recent chat with Shubhankar Mishra on his YouTube channel, Kajol revealed that Karan had even shown interest in launching her daughter, Nysa Devgan. Kajol reveals if Karan Johar has approached her to launch Nysa in films.

Kajol on planning her kids' future

Kajol stated that she not only loves but also likes her children, as they both have a great sense of humour and are smart and cool. When asked if she ever feels the pressure of planning her children’s future, Kajol said, “No, I have never taken any such pressure. I have thought about it, but I think every human being’s life and choices should be their own. So, I feel as a parent, I have done enough parenting to teach them how to make good choices in their life. Now, I have to let them fly.”

Karan Johar wants to launch Nysa Devgan?

When asked if Karan Johar had ever called her to find out, “Bachche ready hain? (Are the kids ready?)”, Kajol admitted, “1-2 phone aaye hain (I have received a couple of calls). But I think, currently, my daughter is definitely not coming into movies. If she wants to do whatever she wants to do, she will tell us, and we are with her 100 per cent, whatever she chooses.”

Earlier, both Kajol and Ajay Devgn had revealed that Nysa has no plans to join the film industry. Nysa, who was studying at the Glion Institute of Higher Education in Switzerland, graduated in July this year. The whole family travelled to Switzerland to celebrate her graduation ceremony. Kajol took to Instagram and shared a video with the message, “Such a special occasion… so proud 🥲… and wholly emotional. #graduation #firstbaby #shesanadult.”

Kajol and Ajay’s son, Yug Devgn, who recently turned 15, lent his voice to the Hindi version of The Karate Kid. While Ajay voiced Jackie Chan’s character in the film, Yug dubbed for Li Fong, the new Karate Kid portrayed by Ben Wang.

Kajol’s upcoming work

Kajol will next be seen in the sequel to her series The Trial. The show, an adaptation of Robert and Michelle King’s The Good Wife, features her as lawyer Noyonika Sengupta. It also stars Jisshu Sengupta, Alyy Khan, Sheeba Chaddha, Kubbra Sait and Gaurav Pandey in key roles, and is scheduled to release on JioHotstar on 19 September.