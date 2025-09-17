Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor twin in white, hold hands as they pose at Ba***ds of Bollywood screening. Watch

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor made quite a splash at the screening of The Ba***ds of Bollywood in Mumbai. Twinning in white outfits, the couple were a vision as they arrived together at the event and posed for pictures. (Also read: Shah Rukh Khan poses with Gauri, Suhana and AbRam at Ba***ds of Bollywood screening, Aryan clicks his pic with paparazzi) Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt at the Ba***ds of Bollywood screening in Mumbai.

Alia and Ranbir twin in white

Alia wore an archival Tom Ford piece from the Gucci collection of 1996 for the event. The outfit was complemented with a white Gucci bag and a golden belt, as the actor pinned her hair back in a sleek bun. Meanwhile, Ranbir looked dashing in a white shirt paired with a white coat and a pair of black trousers. The two actors held hands as they walked inside, posed for the paparazzi and after a few seconds, entered the event.

Alia's look was styled by Rhea Kapoor. Alia shared a few pictures of her look on her Instagram account, captioning it: “the good, the bads and the glam @gucci🌟All set for the #TheBadsOfBollywood! @___aryan___ @redchilliesent @netflix_in.”

Shah Rukh Khan arrived at the screening with his wife Gauri Khan, as well as sons Aryan and AbRam, and daughter Suhana. Kajol and Ajay Devgn arrived together, matching in blue outfits. Ananya Panday also attended the event. Cast members Lakshya and Raghav Juyal were also present.

About Ba***ds of Bollywood

Written and directed by Aryan Khan, the show is produced by Gauri Khan under Red Chillies Entertainment. The show is a satire on Bollywood starring Lakshya and Sahher Bambba, Bobby Deol, Raghav Juyal, Anya Singh, Mona Singh, Gautami Kapoor, Manoj Pahwa, Rajat Bedi, and Manish Chaudhari in key roles. The show also features cameos by Badshah, Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, Karan Johar and Ranveer Singh. The six-episode series is set to release on Netflix on 18 September.