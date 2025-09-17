Shah Rukh Khan poses with Gauri, Suhana and AbRam at Ba***ds of Bollywood screening, Aryan clicks his pic with paparazzi

The premiere eve of The Ba***ds of Bollywood, Shah Rukh Khan's eldest son Aryan Khan's directorial debut, was a star-studded affair. Shah Rukh Khan arrived at the glittery event in Mumbai with his entire family and posed for the paparazzi. Aryan was also there with him, clicking a picture of his father with the paparazzi at the event. Shah Rukh Khan arrived at the screening of The Ba***ds of Bollywood.

Shah Rukh arrives with his family

Shah Rukh looked dapper as he entered the main area of the premiere night with his family. He was seen with his arm in a sling and sported a short haircut. He wore a deep blue suit for the special occasion, while his wife Gauri Khan twinned in a blue gown. Daughter Suhana Khan dazzled in a shimmery yellow outfit, and AbRam stood right in the middle- flashing a bright smile.

Shah Rukh looked proud and elated as he went ahead and posed along with the paparazzi. Aryan was there to capture the special moment as he took a mobile and clicked the pictures patiently. Shah Rukh smiled and greeted everyone before entering the event.

At the first preview launch of The Ba***ds of Bollywood last month, an overwhelmed Shah Rukh had said, "Main bahut bahut shukraguzaar hoon, genuinely, iss Mumbai ki paavan dharti ka, Maharashtra ki, iss poore desh ki mitti ka, jisne mujhe 30 saal tak ye mauka diya ki main aap logon ko entertain karne ki koshish kar sakoon. Aur aaj bahut special day kyunki issi paavan dharti par mera beta bhi apna pehla kadam rakh raha hai (I am genuinely very thankful to the city of Mumbai and all of India, which allowed me to try and entertain you for 30 years. And today is a special day as my son is starting his journey in this very city)."

The Ba***ds of Bollywood, which will premiere on Netflix on September 18, is a satire on Hindi cinema industry. Led by Lakshya and Sahher Bamba, the show also stars Bobby Deol, Manoj Pahwa, Mona Singh, Manish Chaudhari, Raghav Juyal, Anya Singh, Vijayant Kohli, and Gautami Kapoor.