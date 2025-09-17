Karan Johar calls Teja Sajja ‘man of the moment’, celebrates ‘magnificent’ Mirai as it crosses 100 crore worldwide

Teja Sajja's new fantasy adventure film, Mirai, has set the box office on fire. Mirai has shown a strong hold in the overseas market, particularly in North America. The film has now managed to cross ₹100 crore in gross worldwide earnings in just five days. Karan Johar has now hailed Mirai and called lead star Teja Sajja the ‘man of the moment.’ His Dharma Productions has distributed the film in the Hindi belt. (Also read: Teja Sajja says attempts are being made to leak Mirai on Instagram, YouTube; urges audience not to give in to piracy) Karan Johar Dharma Productions has distributed the film Mirai in the Hindi belt.

What Karan Johar said about Mirai

Taking to his Instagram Stories on Wednesday, Karan Johar shared a selfie with Teja and wrote, “With the man of the moment!!! Congratulations to you @tejasajja123 and to the entire team of the magnificent Mirai! Today the itihaas spectacle crossed the 100 crore GBOC worldwide milestone!!”

Karan Johar via Instagram Stories.

About Mirai

Produced by TG Vishwa Prasad and Krithi Prasad of People Media Factory, the film released in theatres worldwide on September 12. The film was released in Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam languages. Directed by Karthik Gattamneni, the film also features Manchu Manoj, Ritika Nayak, Shriya Saran, Jagapathi Babu, and Jayaram in key roles.

Manoj also congratulated the team and gave a shoutout to Teja for the success of the film. He wrote, “Yes, that’s my brother @tejasajja123… every single person in our team truly deserves this success.. it’s everyone’s hard work. But Thammudu, I have to hand it to you for your belief and relentless effort as our #SuperYodha from Day 1 till this very second… sky is not the limit for you! I’m sure #ZombieReddy2 will be even bigger @Karthik_gatta garu, thank you for leading us to this milestone…. you are truly our Shri Rama. And a big shoutout to our Captain Karthik garu for steering the ship with such vision.”