Teja Sajja says attempts are being made to leak Mirai on Instagram, YouTube; urges audience not to give in to piracy

Karthik Gattamneni’s action fantasy film Mirai, starring Teja Sajja, Manchu Manoj, Ritika Nayak and Shriya Saran, was released in theatres last Friday. In light of the good response it got, it has already crossed the ₹100 crore mark within five days of release. At an event in Hyderabad celebrating the success of the film, Teja revealed that attempts are being made to pirate the film online. Teja Sajja plays the protagonist, Vedha, in Karthik Gattamneni's action fantasy film.

Teja Sajja urges audience to not give in to piracy

Teja revealed at the event that some people have been trying to pirate Mirai, even on sites like Instagram and YouTube. He said, “I have to tell you something really important today. In many sites online, including Instagram and YouTube, attempts are being made to upload the film. But, I have a strong feeling that this film can be best enjoyed in a theatre with the audience. I am trusting the audience not to give in to piracy and watch this only in theatres. You’re missing out on an experience if you don’t watch it in theatres, it won’t be the same on TV or phone.”

The actor stated that he was adamant about ensuring the film’s tickets aren’t hiked so that the audience can enjoy Mirai in theatres with their families. “Before the film’s release, I requested producer Vishwa Prasad garu and distributors not to increase the ticket prices for this film. It’s because I wanted people to enjoy it at the theatres with their families. We have holidays coming up, I promise you will have a fantastic visual experience at the theatres,” he said.

OG, Telusu Kada lined up for release

Lined up for release in the next few weeks are Sujeeth’s Pawan Kalyan and Emraan Hashmi-starrer They Call Him OG and Neeraja Kona’s Siddhu Jonnalagadda, Raashii Khanna and Srinidhi Shetty-starrer Telusu Kada. OG will be released in theatres on 25 September, and Telusu Kada will be released on 17 October. Wishing luck to both the film teams, Teja said at the event, “At the same time, we have OG releasing next week. We are all waiting for it. We are also waiting for Telusu Kada from People Media Factory (Mirai's production house). I wish them all the very best.”