Mirai worldwide box office collection day 5: Teja Sajja film coasts past 100 crore; beats Thug Life, Thandel lifetime

Mirai worldwide box office collection day 5: Teja Sajja and Manchu Manoj's new fantasy adventure film, Mirai, continues to impress at the box office. The film has maintained a steady grasp in the domestic circuit, while also impressing overseas, particularly in North America. This has allowed Mirai to cross ₹100 crore in gross worldwide earnings in just five days.

Mirai worldwide box office update

People Media Factory, Mirai's production house, announced on Tuesday, that the film had earned ₹91.45 crore gross worldwide in four days. On Tuesday, the film earned an estimated ₹7 crore gross in India, plus a sizable sum overseas. Trade sources say that its five-day global haul now stands at ₹101 crore, making it the eighth-highest-grossing Telugu film of 2025. However, some other sources, such as trade tracker Sacnilk, put Mirai's earnings at around ₹90 crore after 5 days.

Mirai surpasses Thandel and Thug Life

On Tuesday, Mirai crossed the lifetime earnings of Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi's Thandel. The Chandoo Mondeti film had earned ₹100 crore worldwide upon release in February. Mirai also surpassed the final collection of Kamal Haasan and Mani Ratnam's much-hyped collaboration, which underperformed with a final tally of ₹97 crore.

Mirai is still in its first week at the box office, which means it definitely has the legs to cross ₹150 crore and possibly even ₹200 crore worldwide. It remains to be seen if it can cross the final collections of big Telugu hits of the year like Sankranthiki Vasthunam and Mahavatar Narsimha (both over ₹250 crore).

All about Mirai

Directed by Karthik Gattamneni, Mirai is a fantasy action-adventure film starring Teja Sajja as the protagonist and Manchu Manoj as the antagonist. The film also features Shriya Saran, Ritika Nayak, and Jagapathi Babu in pivotal roles. It has been praised by critics and audiences alike.