Search
Wed, Sept 17, 2025
New Delhi oC

Mirai worldwide box office collection day 5: Teja Sajja film coasts past 100 crore; beats Thug Life, Thandel lifetime

ByAbhimanyu Mathur
Updated on: Sept 17, 2025 11:39 am IST

Mirai worldwide box office collection has crossed ₹100 crore in just five days. The film stars Teja Sajja and Manchu Manoj.

Mirai worldwide box office collection day 5: Teja Sajja and Manchu Manoj's new fantasy adventure film, Mirai, continues to impress at the box office. The film has maintained a steady grasp in the domestic circuit, while also impressing overseas, particularly in North America. This has allowed Mirai to cross 100 crore in gross worldwide earnings in just five days.

Mirai worldwide box office collection day 5: Teja Sajja plays Vedha in Karthik Ghattamaneni's action fantasy.
Mirai worldwide box office collection day 5: Teja Sajja plays Vedha in Karthik Ghattamaneni's action fantasy.

Mirai worldwide box office update

People Media Factory, Mirai's production house, announced on Tuesday, that the film had earned 91.45 crore gross worldwide in four days. On Tuesday, the film earned an estimated 7 crore gross in India, plus a sizable sum overseas. Trade sources say that its five-day global haul now stands at 101 crore, making it the eighth-highest-grossing Telugu film of 2025. However, some other sources, such as trade tracker Sacnilk, put Mirai's earnings at around 90 crore after 5 days.

Mirai surpasses Thandel and Thug Life

On Tuesday, Mirai crossed the lifetime earnings of Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi's Thandel. The Chandoo Mondeti film had earned 100 crore worldwide upon release in February. Mirai also surpassed the final collection of Kamal Haasan and Mani Ratnam's much-hyped collaboration, which underperformed with a final tally of 97 crore.

Mirai is still in its first week at the box office, which means it definitely has the legs to cross 150 crore and possibly even 200 crore worldwide. It remains to be seen if it can cross the final collections of big Telugu hits of the year like Sankranthiki Vasthunam and Mahavatar Narsimha (both over 250 crore).

All about Mirai

Directed by Karthik Gattamneni, Mirai is a fantasy action-adventure film starring Teja Sajja as the protagonist and Manchu Manoj as the antagonist. The film also features Shriya Saran, Ritika Nayak, and Jagapathi Babu in pivotal roles. It has been praised by critics and audiences alike.

Amazon Summer Sale is here! Splurge and save now! Click Here!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
Amazon Summer Sale is here! Splurge and save now! Click Here!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
News / Entertainment / Telugu Cinema / Mirai worldwide box office collection day 5: Teja Sajja film coasts past 100 crore; beats Thug Life, Thandel lifetime
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On