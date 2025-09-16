Mirai box office collection day 5: Teja Sajja, Manchu Manoj film maintains momentum; collects 55 crore

Mirai box office collection day 5: Karthik Gattamneni’s action fantasy film, Mirai, is doing well at the box office since its release on 12 September to a good response. The film starring Teja Sajja, Manchu Manoj, Ritika Nayak and Shriya Saran has managed to hold its own even during the weekdays. According to Sacnilk, Mirai made ₹55 crore net in India in five days. Mirai box office collection day 5: Teja Sajja plays Vedha in the action fantasy film.

Mirai box office collection

The trade website reports that Mira collected an estimated ₹4.82 crore net in India on Tuesday, taking its total domestic collections to ₹55.82 crore net. The film had an opening of ₹13 crore, and it only grew during the weekend, bringing in ₹15 crore and ₹16.6 crore over the weekend. While the film saw an expected dip of 61% on Monday, given that it was a weekday, it still managed to collect a decent ₹6.4 crore. The film has performed better in Telugu so far, followed by Hindi, as compared to other South Indian languages. It remains to be seen how much Mirai collects by the end of week one.

About Mirai

Mirai is directed by Karthik and produced by TG Vishwa Prasad of People Media Factory. The film has high expectations on it, given that it’s Teja’s first film after the hit 2024 superhero film HanuMan, which collected ₹295 crore at the box office worldwide. It tells the story of a young man called Vedha (Teja) who is called upon to fulfil his destiny in facing off against Mahabir Lama, aka Black Sword (Manoj). Mahabir wants to gain power and seeks the nine grandhas (text) left behind by Emperor Ashoka for it. Vedha seeks a weapon called Mirai, which was used by Lord Rama, to stop him before its too late.